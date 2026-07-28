Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where he will keep pressing for urgently needed air defence capabilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in the US ahead of meetings with Donald Trump. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa

By Ella Bennett

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the US ahead of meetings with President Donald Trump and his team regarding anti-ballistic defences.

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Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X that securing anti-ballistic defences is their "number-one priority", along with developing strategic cooperation with America, amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. He added: "Peace needs to be brought closer." Mr Zelenskyy also paid tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who died at the age of 71 earlier this month. "Of course, on behalf of all of Ukraine, we will honor the memory of Senator Lindsey Graham," he said. "Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world." "Thank you to everyone who helps protect lives," he added. Read more: Zelenskyy visits UK naval base as Burnham's first international guest in 'clear message' of Ukraine support Read more: Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine army chief in major wartime shake-up

I have already arrived in the United States. Our schedule includes meetings with President Trump, his team, and those who can support our defense. Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer.



Of… pic.twitter.com/jcsLCFetwk — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

All 100 members of the US Senate have been invited to a meeting on Tuesday evening with Mr Zelenskyy while he is in Washington for the funeral of Mr Graham, two Senate aides have said. One of the aides said the Senate was expected to begin voting soon on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Mr Graham. The legislation had been pending for about a year before Mr Graham's sudden death this month. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia's energy for its war on Ukraine. Lawmakers eased the tariff level in the legislation to 100% from a blanket 500% included in a previous version of the bill in order to win support. However, the bill has sparked concerns in Congress about potential new powers for President Trump. Mr Trump has lately taken a positive tone toward Ukraine, signing off on a proposal to give a license for Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles and signalling that he would sign the Russia sanctions bill put forward by Mr Graham.

Lindsey Graham was a close ally of President Trump. Picture: Getty