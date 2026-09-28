Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned there are more than 8,000 North Korean troops fighting for Russia.

He added that preparations were underway to deploy another 10,000 to Russian soil.

Citing "new data" on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, Zelenskyy said they were "being selected for training and subsequent deployment to Russia."

The Ukrainian president said in August that up to 50,000 North Korean soldiers could be sent to fight for Russia, and called on South Korea to provide support for Ukraine's air defence.

North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.

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