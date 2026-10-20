Ukraine has accused the US of failing to provide early warning notification of Russian missile launches

Norway King Haakon VIII, left, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, pose for photographers on the occasion of their audience on Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has touched down in Norway ahead o talks with the US in attempt to repair relations.

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Zelenskyy lands at Oslo Airport. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The US President has been trying to lower fuel prices on home soil, and speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, said of Zelenskyy: "[He] is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago. "If he had listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he'd have a million people living from his side." Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would attend meetings virtually, Norway said. Witkoff and Kushner have led US negotiating efforts, and a press conference will be held later today. Earlier this month, Trump agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in an effort to bring down fuel prices ahead of American mid-term elections that threaten significant losses for his Republican Party.

President Trump has hit out at Zelenskyy this week, suggesting it was "time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy