Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for crunch talks with the US after Trump suggested it was 'time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine'
Ukraine has accused the US of failing to provide early warning notification of Russian missile launches
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy has touched down in Norway ahead o talks with the US in attempt to repair relations.
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The Ukrainian leader will meet special envoy Steve Witkoff, which comes after Donald Trump waived new sanctions on Russia, in the latest step in deteriorating relations between the Whitehouse and Kyiv.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the goal of hosting Tuesday's meetings was "to steer the diplomatic efforts onto a more constructive path".
Also discussed would be "Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe", President Alexander Stubb, who will also join the meetings, said.
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Read more: 'Time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine': Trump rips into Zelenskyy as rift between allies widens
The US President has been trying to lower fuel prices on home soil, and speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, said of Zelenskyy: "[He] is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago.
"If he had listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he'd have a million people living from his side."
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would attend meetings virtually, Norway said.
Witkoff and Kushner have led US negotiating efforts, and a press conference will be held later today.
Earlier this month, Trump agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in an effort to bring down fuel prices ahead of American mid-term elections that threaten significant losses for his Republican Party.
The row has sparked concerns that the US may have stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv, and seen the Ukrainian military’s access to Elon Musk's Starlink system was restricted, inhibiting its ability to intercept Russian drone and missile attacks.
Ukraine’s access to Starlink has since been restored, and Musk has claimed the decision to restrict it came ultimately from Trump, which the president has denied.
Speaking in Washington DC on Saturday, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Ukraine is the front line for freedom everywhere, and it’s absolutely vital that they prevail against Putin's aggression.
"We’re planning for the peace and freedom we want to see through our leadership of the coalition of the willing."