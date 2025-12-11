Ukrainians would vote on land concessions to Russia in a referendum as part of Ukraine's updated peace plan proposals.

Ukraine's President says he's handed over an updated version of a peace plan to the US.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Americans discussed creating a "free economic zone" in the east of the country, where Kyiv's troops would withdraw from.

But a referendum would be needed for any land concessions.

The 20-point deal also includes security guarantees and an agreement on rebuilding the country.

Ukraine has faced increasing pressure from the United States in recent weeks to accept a plan that would see it cede large swathes of land to Russia in exchange for an end to fighting.

Mr Zelenskyy has also denied the existence of an American-imposed Christmas deadline - saying Washington only wants an "understanding on status" by then.

