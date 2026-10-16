Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the "real leaders" in Europe after US President Donald Trump branded him a disgrace over energy strikes against Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

European leaders rallied around the Ukrainian President at a summit in Belgium on Friday, as relations between the United States and Ukraine grow increasingly hostile. The summit in Brussels comes at one of the most difficult moments for Ukraine, with missiles and drones raining down on Ukrainian cities and fears that the US could pull back intelligence sharing and weapons support from Kyiv. Zelenskyy praised the "real leaders" in Europe as he walked into the summit, saying: “I’m so thankful that we have such huge support from (the) EU Council, Commission and leaders – real leaders – so that they stay with us from the very beginning of this war." Read more: Trump brands Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries as a 'disgrace', as he says he finds Putin easier to deal with Read more: Streeting 'reassured' by Hegseth that Ukraine's Starlink access restored

Donald Trump has been critical of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

As he arrived, Zelenskyy was seen hugging many leaders as he met them, and said Ukraine wanted to end the war "as quick as possible". He said: "We don't see now signals from the Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That's why we have to prepare for the winter. "The winter package is not only energy, it's also air defence and funding."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to address a press conference. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty

Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a deal the Ukrainian President later said he was unaware of. After halting strikes on Russian oil refineries for three days at the request of the United States, Zelenskyy announced he would be resuming attacks as Russia didn’t adhere to the ceasefire. In recent days, the White House has been critical of Ukraine for strikes on Russian oil facilities, even as Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continue unabated. Facing US midterm elections in November, Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for pushing up energy prices that could cost him at the ballot box. "All he's doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that's a disgrace," Trump said in an interview. Ukraine has frequently struck Russian oil refineries in attacks that officials typically describe as hits on "industrial enterprises". But the target of Thursday's attack in Ryazan was immediately identified by the regional governor as the refinery, one of Russia's largest. For the first time since the start of the war, state TV showed the aftermath of a refinery attack.

"You said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, but both sides say they have not agreed to that..."@POTUS: "They agreed. You know why? Because I said, 'You agree' — that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled." pic.twitter.com/M8womZ8UBZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2026