Zelenskyy praises 'real leaders' who support Ukraine after Trump brands him a 'disgrace' over energy site strikes
Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the "real leaders" in Europe after US President Donald Trump branded him a disgrace over energy strikes against Russia.
Listen to this article
European leaders rallied around the Ukrainian President at a summit in Belgium on Friday, as relations between the United States and Ukraine grow increasingly hostile.
The summit in Brussels comes at one of the most difficult moments for Ukraine, with missiles and drones raining down on Ukrainian cities and fears that the US could pull back intelligence sharing and weapons support from Kyiv.
Zelenskyy praised the "real leaders" in Europe as he walked into the summit, saying: “I’m so thankful that we have such huge support from (the) EU Council, Commission and leaders – real leaders – so that they stay with us from the very beginning of this war."
Read more: Trump brands Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries as a 'disgrace', as he says he finds Putin easier to deal with
Read more: Streeting 'reassured' by Hegseth that Ukraine's Starlink access restored
As he arrived, Zelenskyy was seen hugging many leaders as he met them, and said Ukraine wanted to end the war "as quick as possible".
He said: "We don't see now signals from the Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That's why we have to prepare for the winter.
"The winter package is not only energy, it's also air defence and funding."
Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a deal the Ukrainian President later said he was unaware of.
After halting strikes on Russian oil refineries for three days at the request of the United States, Zelenskyy announced he would be resuming attacks as Russia didn’t adhere to the ceasefire.
In recent days, the White House has been critical of Ukraine for strikes on Russian oil facilities, even as Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continue unabated.
Facing US midterm elections in November, Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for pushing up energy prices that could cost him at the ballot box.
"All he's doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that's a disgrace," Trump said in an interview.
Ukraine has frequently struck Russian oil refineries in attacks that officials typically describe as hits on "industrial enterprises".
But the target of Thursday's attack in Ryazan was immediately identified by the regional governor as the refinery, one of Russia's largest.
For the first time since the start of the war, state TV showed the aftermath of a refinery attack.
"You said Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, but both sides say they have not agreed to that..."@POTUS: "They agreed. You know why? Because I said, 'You agree' — that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled." pic.twitter.com/M8womZ8UBZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2026
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week a deal on Russian diesel exports to the US and global markets to lower prices.
Ukraine and its allies are concerned that Trump, who has tried without success to end the four-and-a-half-year war, is swinging back towards favouring Moscow, plunging relations with Zelenskyy to their lowest point since he berated the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office in February 2025.
Trump also said at the weekend that Ukraine needed a new president.
Putin said on Thursday that recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries had not caused significant damage and vowed that Moscow would respond.