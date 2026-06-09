“I hope they will put it back”, Mr Zelenskyy said

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (L) welcomes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that “small mistakes can break big friendship” following the decision by Reform UK councils to take down Ukrainian flags from outside town halls.

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Some Reform-run councils have lowered the Ukrainian flag from their civic buildings which were hoisted in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion, in favour of flying only local flags and the Union flag. Ukraine’s president expressed his hope that they would change their course in an interview which took place in London after he met with Sir Keir Starmer, and the political leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz. “I hope they will put it back”, Mr Zelenskyy told The Guardian. Read more: Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy and key allies to discuss 'urgent need' to bolster Ukraine Read more: Ukraine strikes oil targets around St Petersburg in ‘unprecedented’ drone attack

(L-R) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron stand outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

He added: “I don’t want to be involved in any political things, but you know, the world is so sensitive today. Sometimes little, small mistakes can break big friendship or huge contacts.” The Ukrainian leader then suggested that “people have to not make mistakes”, before adding: “OK, so you did it, please let’s come back to the table, let’s speak, let’s understand each other.” Mr Zelenskyy also stressed how much his country and Britain need one another in Europe’s standoff against Russia. “British people helped us from the very beginning of this war, it’s true. It’s because of security, not only values… But it’s about security in Europe. It’s in the interests of the UK." Mr Zelenskyy revealed that he plans to invite the King for a state visit to Ukraine as early as this year, after Charles’s show of support for him after US President Donald Trump’s blistering row with the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office a year ago.

King Charles III posing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky inside Windsor Castle on June 8, 2026. Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP via Getty Images

The King and Mr Zelenskyy met for a private audience on Monday. Mr Zelenskyy has also revealed that Roman Abramovich acted as a go-between for Kyiv and Moscow on plans for peace talks. He told Sky News that the former owner of Premier League football club Chelsea had met him in Kyiv with a message from Russia and offered to bring a reply directly to Vladimir Putin. Mr Zelenskyy said Mr Abramovich “wanted to give me the message that they (Russia) are ready to, that they want to understand what we are ready to do”, and had offered to take a reply “and give it to Putin”. He added: “I said the question is not about us. You are fighting against us on our territory. “And I said to him about Donbas, it was the key message, I said we will not leave and we will not go out from our territory. “No, we will not give you a victory (in) such (a) way, and you will not get it.”

A war crimes prosecutor from the Donetsk region inspects a site after Russian forces struck central Sloviansk with three guided aerial bombs, wounding seven civilians on June 8, 2026. Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty Images