The pro-EU party's leader had warned of the prospect of Russian interference in the run-up to the election

Moldova's President Maia Sandu holds a bouquet of flowers as she leaves a voting station after casting her vote during a parliamentary election, in Chisinau, Moldova. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Moscow failed to destabilise Moldova after the country's pro-EU party claimed election victory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu has claimed victory following Sunday's election amid widespread claims of Russian interference. Sandu had previously warned of "massive Russian interference" as she added that the future of her country was at stake. Zelenskyy insisted the victory was proof that "Moldova in Europe wins," adding that "Moldova was effective in defending itself against threats". Taking to X on Monday, the Ukrainian president confirmed he had spoken with Moldova's leader following the announcement to "congratulate" her on the victory. Igor Grosu, the leader of Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), said it had been "an extraordinarily difficult battle". Read more: Supporting racist policies 'is not racist' insists Reeves as she fails to back Starmer over Reform policy criticism Read more: Boy, 13, arrested after Land Rover hits four people in separate incidents - causing injury

I spoke with President of Moldova @sandumaiamd.



I was glad to congratulate Maia on a very important victory and wish her success.



These elections showed that Russia’s destabilizing activity loses, while Moldova in Europe wins. Russian subversion, constant disinformation – none… pic.twitter.com/L7yDT8Bq4v — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 29, 2025

He went on to add that Russia had thrown "everything it had" at swinging the election in favour of a pro-Russian candidate. "I was glad to congratulate Maia on a very important victory and wish her success," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday. "These elections showed that Russia’s destabilizing activity loses, while Moldova in Europe wins," Zelenskyy continued. "Russian subversion, constant disinformation – none of this worked. It is important that Moldova was effective in defending itself against threats together with all who helped. "We always support Moldova. We will continue working together. Jointly overcoming challenges and building a future where our peoples have strong prospects – in security, in the economy, and therefore in social life." The result saw the party surge ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc, who secured less than 25% of the vote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy