Zelenskyy insists Moscow 'failed to destabilise Moldova' as pro-EU party wins vote amid Russian interference claims
The pro-EU party's leader had warned of the prospect of Russian interference in the run-up to the election
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Moscow failed to destabilise Moldova after the country's pro-EU party claimed election victory.
The pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu has claimed victory following Sunday's election amid widespread claims of Russian interference.
Sandu had previously warned of "massive Russian interference" as she added that the future of her country was at stake.
Zelenskyy insisted the victory was proof that "Moldova in Europe wins," adding that "Moldova was effective in defending itself against threats".
Taking to X on Monday, the Ukrainian president confirmed he had spoken with Moldova's leader following the announcement to "congratulate" her on the victory.
Igor Grosu, the leader of Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), said it had been "an extraordinarily difficult battle".
I was glad to congratulate Maia on a very important victory and wish her success.
These elections showed that Russia’s destabilizing activity loses, while Moldova in Europe wins. Russian subversion, constant disinformation – none… pic.twitter.com/L7yDT8Bq4v
He went on to add that Russia had thrown "everything it had" at swinging the election in favour of a pro-Russian candidate.
"I was glad to congratulate Maia on a very important victory and wish her success," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday.
"These elections showed that Russia’s destabilizing activity loses, while Moldova in Europe wins," Zelenskyy continued.
"Russian subversion, constant disinformation – none of this worked. It is important that Moldova was effective in defending itself against threats together with all who helped.
"We always support Moldova. We will continue working together. Jointly overcoming challenges and building a future where our peoples have strong prospects – in security, in the economy, and therefore in social life."
The result saw the party surge ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc, who secured less than 25% of the vote.
Initial figures suggest that voter turnout was 52%, higher than seen in recent years.
It comes amid growing uncertainty and instability across Europe - as Russia's war in Ukraine continues.
PAS went on to secure 50% of the vote, with 99.9% of the 1.6m votes currently counted.
The result comes amid growing tensions with Moscow, after a series of incidents involving Russian jets encroaching on the airspace of surrounding Nato nations.
It also follows a Russian aerial bombardment that lasted more than 12 hours and killed at least four people overnight, injuring at least 70 others in Ukraine.