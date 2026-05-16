Ukraine's intelligence services had uncovered the Russian plans, while Ukrainian drone forces claimed responsibility for a major fire at a Russian oil refinery

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's intelligence services had uncovered Russian plans target his office and state residence, Koncha Zaspa. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of planning to target his office and state residence.

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Citing a report by Kyiv's intelligence services, Zelenskyy said Russia is planning to target around two dozen "decision-making centres” in total, including government buildings and military command posts. One document included the coordinates of the facilities, in addition to three underground shelters in the centre of Kyiv. Read more: Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile system will cost $1.2 trillion and 'would not stop all-out attack' Read more: Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells of ‘very bad feeling’ about Iran war impact on Ukraine

In a post on X, he wrote: "They have been nursing this plan for a long time, and now, after Iran, have become active again – trying to locate us and track our movements."

We have Russian documents outlining targets for strikes in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities – political and military facilities where army leadership and government officials may be located, including here on Bankova Street. They have been nursing this plan for a long time, and… pic.twitter.com/vPzdS01u1t — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2026

His comments come after Zelenskyy promised retribution against Russia on Friday after laying red roses at the rubble of a Kyiv apartment building where a Russian missile strike killed 24 people, including three children. Aboard Air Force One on his way back from China, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the strikes on the Ukrainian capital, launched hours after a three-day US-brokered ceasefire expired, could disrupt efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the war. Search operations were called off at the building, struck on Thursday during Russia's heaviest bombardment of the Ukrainian capital this year. "Ukraine will not allow any of the aggressor's strikes that take the lives of our people to go unpunished," Zelenskyy said after meeting top military and intelligence officials to discuss retaliatory long-range strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) pays tribute to the victims at the site of a nine-story residential building partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Picture: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Zelenskyy said later in his nightly video address that retaliatory actions had already been approved. He pointed to an overnight strike on an oil refinery that the military said triggered a large fire in the central Russian city of Ryazan. "Last night, the enemy already saw hits, including on their oil facilities and military facilities," Zelenskyy said. "We are continuing the operations." Four people were killed in the Ryazan strike that damaged high-rise apartment buildings, the governor of Russia's Ryazan region said. Zelenskyy had earlier laid flowers and spoken to rescue workers at the site of the attack in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, had launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles at targets in Ukraine over two consecutive days, according to Ukrainian officials. Six people were also killed in western Ukraine, far from the front line. Moscow's Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out massive strikes on Ukraine on May 12-15, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

A man places flowers at an impromptu memorial near a nine-story apartment block in the Darnytskyi district, where a section was destroyed, in Kyiv. Picture: Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"When we opened the front door, we saw flames and an abyss. Half the staircase and the apartment across the hall were completely gone," Oksana Honcharenko, 57, told Reuters. "We survived, but this pain is indescribable - it's heartbreaking." She added: "We didn't do anything to deserve this - why are our little children dying? We all pray and ask so much for this horror to end." Kyiv officials declared Friday a day of mourning, with flags at half-mast across the city of 3 million. Entertainment events were cancelled or postponed. Residents brought flowers, stuffed animals and sweets to a makeshift memorial at the destroyed housing block. About 20 Western diplomats came to show solidarity. "It demonstrates again that they are definitely not interested in any kind of peace discussions right now," said French Ambassador Gael Veyssiere.

A woman pays tribute at an impromptu memorial near a nine-storey apartment block in the Darnytskyi district, where a missile destroyed a section, in Kyiv. Picture: Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images