The Ukrainian leader accused Russia of "once again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster"

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R), the President of Moldova Maia Sandu (2nd L), Ukrainian officials and European diplomat attend in the commemoration of the victims of Chornobyl disaster in Pripyat. Picture: Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" as he marked the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

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The Ukrainian leader took to social media on Sunday to commemorate the lives lost in the aftermath of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl on April 26, 1986. A reactor in the power plant exploded sending radioactive material across Europe and the then-Soviet Union, but Russia didn't acknowledge the disaster until two days later when higher radiation levels were recorded in Sweden. Dozens of people died in the direct aftermath of the explosion, but it is believed that the impact has affected a significantly higher number of people. A structure was built over the damaged building to contain the radiation, however, since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine this has been damaged. Read more: 'We live in a crazy world': Donald Trump says after gunman opened fire and tried to storm ballroom - as suspect's 'anti-Trump manifesto' revealed Read more: Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in London

Chernobyl nuclear power plant a few weeks after the disaster. Picture: Igor Kostin/Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

Mr Zelenskyy said in a statement on the anniversary: "Through its war, Russia is once again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster – Russian-Iranian 'shaheds' regularly fly over the plant, and one of them struck the confinement last year. "The world must not allow this nuclear terrorism to continue, and the best way is to force Russia to stop its reckless attacks." He added that the Russians dug "military positions" in restricted forests, destroyed equipment, drove military equipment across the land, and fired from the area.

Zelenskyy speaking to reporters in Cyprus last week. Picture: Alamy