Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to reports of Russian strikes across Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is "still killing" Ukranians in strikes across the country - on the day Donald Trump heads to Alaska for a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelenskyy has said on Telegram he is hearing of "deliberate Russian strikes" in Sumy, the Dnipro region, Zaporizhzhia, the Kherson region, and the Donetsk region. "The war continues," he said. "It continues precisely because there is not only an order, but also signals about Moscow's preparation to end this war. "On the day of the negotiations, they are also killing. And this says a lot." Read more: Farage is a 'Putin apologist', Defence Secretary tells LBC ahead of Ukraine peace summit in Alaska Read more: Ukraine strikes Russian ship 'loaded with Iranian weapons' hours before Trump-Putin summit

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

Media outlet Ukrainska Pravda said Russian forces launched a strike on the heart of the city of Sumy, causing a fire. Oleh Hryhorov, the head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said: "The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure in the central part of the Sumy hromada. "A fire has broken out at the site of the strike. Emergency services are working at the scene." He did not specify which weapons were used and information about casualties is in the process of being gathered. Russia's defence ministry has denied attacking a market in central Sumy.

