Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in the country’s biggest military leadership shake-up since Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian President named 43-year-old General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new head of the armed forces, replacing Mr Syrskyi, 60, who has held the post since early 2024.

The move comes days after the surprise removal of popular Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, sparking protests outside Mr Zelenskyy’s office.

Mr Fedorov, a tech-focused reformer who drove Ukraine’s drone innovation programme, had reportedly clashed with Mr Syrskyi over the military’s approach to technology.

Protesters had called for Mr Fedorov to be reinstated and for Mr Syrskyi to be removed.

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