The Tesla magnate has blamed the US government for restricting speeds provided by his satellite-based internet system

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at Donald Trump, accusing the US President of betraying Ukraine by slowing down the speeds of a crucial internet system used to protect the war-torn nation from Russian assault. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at Donald Trump, accusing the US President of betraying Ukraine by slowing down the speeds of a crucial internet system used to protect the war-torn nation from Russian assault.

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Elon Musk's Starlink technology has been used by Ukraine for its defence since the Russian invasion of February 2023. After being accused of slowing down Starlink speeds, Tesla founder Mr Musk pointed the finger at Trump, saying the systems being throttled were the US government's Starshield, not Starlink. While Starlink and Starshield use the same technology, the latter is owned and operated by the United States who has permitted its use in offensive operations. Asked by Piers Morgan about the decision on Thursday, the Ukrainian president said “people will die” because of it. "This is not the right side of history," Zelenskyy told the former Daily Mirror editor. Read More: Burnham embraces Zelenskyy in Downing Street as PM shows support for Ukraine following Trump-Putin diesel deal Read More: Gianni Infantino told Donald Trump he'd 'take care of' USA star Balogun's World Cup red card, Fifa insiders claim

Elon Musk's Starlink technology has been used by Ukraine for its defence since the Russian invasion of February 2023. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty

Starlink (pictured) is only permitted to be used for civilian and defensive use by Musk's company. Picture: Raj Valley/Alamy

When asked whether the apparent decision by the White House amounted to a betrayal, Mr Zelenskyy replied: "Really, yes." After having been initially accused of slowing speeds himself, SpaceX owner Elon Musk also heaped the blame upon the US President. Musk pointed to the difference between his Starlink system and the Starshield network operated by the US military for use in combat zones. Despite providing access to the satellite-based internet for the Ukrainian military at the onset of Russia's invasion, Mr Musk said he had recently begun restricting Starlink's use by military forces for offensive operations. Writing on X, the social platform which he owns, Mr Musk said: "Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.

Zelenskyy was welcomed to Downing Street on Wednesday as the UK reiterated its support for Ukraine. Picture: Capital Pictures/Alamy

"Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company." Trump's apparent decision to slow the ability of Ukraine to intercept Russian drones comes after the deeply controversial Russian diesel deal which saw him loosen sanctions to allow 300,000 tons of the fuel into the US. This came despite a previous agreement between Trump and European leaders that economic pressure and cutting off the market for Russian oil was the optimal tactic to force Putin to the negotiation table. It is understood that Trump is concerned about the upcoming mid-term elections, and is taking action to try and reduce the cost-of-living and fuel cost crises sparked by his war with Iran. Republicans are set to lose the House of Representatives and could even lose the Senate if polling averages are borne out in results. Amid the explosive row between the US and Ukraine, Andy Burnham welcomed Zelenskyy to Downing Street on Wednesday. The Prime Minister greeted Mr Zelenskyy with a hug in Downing Street today as the UK rallied behind Ukraine. As US support wanes, the UK gave Zelenskyy a red carpet and guard of honour as he arrived at No. 10, shortly after the wartime leader was greeted with cheers from Foreign Office staff.