Zelenskyy has met Starmer in London for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Ukraine’s defences

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is welcomed to 10 Downing Street by Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodmyr Zelenskyy embraced as the Ukrainian leader arrived at Downing Street ahead of a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” this evening.

Sitting alongside Sir Keir ahead of one-on-one talks between the leaders, Mr Zelenskyy hailed Britain's contribution to Ukraine's war effort, thanking the King, the prime minister and the British people. "We're not alone in this situation... from the very beginning of the war, but especially now," Zelenskyy said. "Thank you for organising with all the partners... thank you for staying with us," the Ukrainian leader added.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

"Always," Sir Keir replied as he hailed the “huge steps forward” taken this week to support Ukraine. The prime minister added: “Volodymyr, it’s really good to be able to welcome you here in Downing Street again for a really important meeting between the two of us, bilaterally, but also for the coalition of the willing. “Through seeing His Majesty, through our meeting and through the coalition of the willing, we reaffirm again our support for you and Ukraine and our absolute commitment to meeting the challenge of Russian aggression. “And whilst you have signalled the path for a way forward and shown that willingness of courage and determination, what we see from Putin is an absolute unwillingness to engage, in fact, the opposite, which is the continued attacks increasingly on civilians and on children and sadly I have to offer you my condolences again, as I did the last time we met and the time before, for those terrible losses. “I do think that this week we can really bear down on Russian oil and gas. Huge steps forward this week already.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and King Charles III after inspecting a guard of honour at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday October 24, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, King Charles III and Major Ben Tracey inspecting a guard of honour at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

“I think there’s further we can do on capability, particularly… long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary. “So we’ve got really important business to go through with the coalition of the willing today, but it’s very good to be able to welcome you back.” Sir Keir said: “We stand, as we’ve always stood, as your closest supporter and ally.” Mr Zelenskyy went on to accuse Russia of wanting to create a “humanitarian disaster” in Ukraine. He said Russian aggression was “pushing us with such humanitarian disaster” with attacks targeting infrastructure including Ukraine’s energy sector. It comes after the Ukrainian leader met with King Charles arrived at Windsor Castle. After arriving at Windsor Castle’s Quadrangle, Mr Zelenskyy was given a royal salute and the Ukrainian national anthem was played. The Ukrainian president was then invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards. Dressed in all black, Zelenskyy said “thank you so much” to the guard who led the inspection. Members of the public were also watching from the gates of the quadrangle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and King Charles III before inspecting a guard of honour at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy