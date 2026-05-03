Charles, in a speech to Congress last week, spoke of the importance of NATO and support for Kyiv.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the King for his “strong words” on the defence of Ukraine during his state visit to the United States.

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The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude for the monarch’s comments in a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer in Armenia. “Best regards and thanks to His Majesty for strong words in the United States supporting our people,” Mr Zelenskyy told the Prime Minister. The two met on Sunday at a hotel in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, where leaders from across Europe are gathering for Monday’s European Political Community (EPC) summit. Charles, in a speech to Congress last week, spoke of the importance of NATO and support for Kyiv, amid concerns over Donald Trump’s waning interest in the conflict. Read more: King grasped US state visit by 'both hands' Read more: King lauds NATO and Ukraine in pointed remarks towards MAGA Republicans

King Charles III is applauded by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Picture: Getty

The King’s address has been widely interpreted as a gentle pushback against some of the US president’s peeves, including Ukraine, from which his attention has been diverted by the Iran war. In their meeting, Mr Zelenskyy also thanked Sir Keir for the UK’s sanctions against Russia and efforts to counter its shadow fleet, saying the measures set a “great example” for other allies. “I think that Russia’s economy feels it,” Ukraine’s leader said. Sir Keir in March announced that Britain’s commandos would be able to board and halt Moscow’s shadow fleet vessels as they ferried oil to support its war in Ukraine through UK waters.