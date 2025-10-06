Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for tougher sanctions for British firms supplying parts for Russian drones being used to bomb Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president criticised allies for supplying components to Russia, claiming hundreds of thousands of foreign-made parts were used in a strike on Sunday morning in which several people died.

Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that microcomputers for flight control produced in the UK were found in drones used in the attack, along with other parts from other allies, including the US.

Four people, including a 15-year-old, died and six more were injured in Sunday's combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials.

It was the largest aerial assault on the historic western city and surrounding region since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24 2022, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the local military administration.

Separately, a nighttime assault on Zaporizhzhia killed a civilian woman and wounded nine others, including a 16-year-old girl, while six people, including a child, were injured in Sloviansk, a key city in the eastern Donetsk region.