Relations between Washington and Kyiv have worsened after Donald Trump suspended a package of sanctions targeting the Russian economy

Speaking Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy said siding with Putin would be "historic mistake" but insisted he still saw the US as an ally. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he still views Donald Trump as an ally despite Washington's diesel deal with Putin.

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Responding to Trump's remarks earlier this week that the Russian President was easier to deal with than Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader suggested it was because he was "very honest" with Trump. “Maybe it’s not very polite" he said, but added it is “better to have partners who are very open and clear than to have those who are killers, even with a smile on their face.” He warned that if the US formally sided with Russia then Ukraine would "not prevail, and we will not be able to stand". Mr Zelenskyy also renewed his criticism of an alleged plot to limit Ukraine's access to Starlink, claiming he believed that "both" Elon Musk and Donald Trump were potentially involved.

It comes after Donald Trump waived a package of sanctions, which had been due to take effect on 18 October, and which were passed following bipartisan agreement in Congress. The US President, who halted the measures using an executive orders, insisted the decision was "in the national interest" . The now-paused legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, amongst other things. Responding to the suspension of the package of sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said on X that the move would "only encourages [Putin] to keep attacking".

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He wrote on Saturday morning that the announcement coincided with Moscow's escalating attacks energy infrastructure in a bid "to cause a blackout in Ukraine – right before winter". Zelenskyy pointed to overnight Russian attacks on 15 Ukrainian energy facilities that had led to power cuts in several regions. Friday’s announcement came a week after Trump said the US had agreed to purchase diesel from Russia. The move comes in a bid to try to bring down global energy prices, upending years of US and western pressure on the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine. The President has been met with widespread criticism after making the announcement.A dozen US senators, including six Republicans, have called on Trump ⁠to rescind his diesel deal. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called it an “abject and predictable failure in leadership,” citing “strong bipartisan support” for Ukraine.

The President has been met with widespread criticism after making the announcement. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy