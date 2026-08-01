Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukraine’s air defences are being overwhelmed after a wave of Russian missile strikes killed at least nine people, including four children.

The overnight attacks hit Kyiv and several other regions, injuring at least 30 people, as Moscow steps up its campaign against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is running critically short of the US-made interceptors for Patriots, the only thing that can shoot down certain ballistic weapons, and called on Western allies to act urgently.

During his recent trip to Washington, Zelenskyy and Trump initially discussed licensing Ukraine to build Patriot interceptors.

However, Donald Trump has since pulled back, saying sharing such technology is “a hard thing to give away”.

He voiced concerns that Ukraine could someday use the Patriot missile interceptors against the US, although he acknowledged that that isn't likely.

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