Ukraine's President travelled to Washington over the weekend in a bid to secure long-range missiles, amid further attacks on Kyiv by Russia.

United States President Donald J Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his reportedly tense meeting with US President Donald Trump as "positive", even though Ukraine did not secure the long-range missiles it had hoped for.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump backed away from the possibility of sending the missiles after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just hours before the two leaders met on Friday. "In my opinion, he does not want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them," Mr Zelenskyy said. "After many rounds of discussion over more than two hours with him and his team, his message, in my view, is positive," he said, adding that Washington remained interested in economic deals with Kyiv.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as President Donald Trump, from right, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listen before a lunch with in the Cabinet Room. Picture: Alamy

The pair met in Washington on Friday, with White House talks described as descending into a "screaming match" as Donald Trump set out what he saw as a path to peace. Reports suggest Zelenskyy, who had travelled to Washington to request increased US military support to fight Russia's war in Ukraine, was met with raised voices and condemnation by Trump and his cabinet as the pair discussed the war during a heated discussion. It's reported Trump was also seen to spout Putin's rhetoric, echoing that the conflict was a "special operation" and "not even a war." Trump is said to have even urged Zelenskyy to give up key areas of Ukraine and cave to Putin's demands. It comes at a time when attacks on Kyiv continue to intensify, with Moscow escalating strikes across Ukraine, including on crucial energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. Picture: Alamy

According to reports in the Financial Times, Trump told Zelenskyy that "[Putin] will destroy you," if the Ukrainian leader did not concede to his terms. It's the latest switch in position by the flip-flopping US President, who just days ago was seen to back Ukraine's position, insisting he thought Zelenskyy could still win the war. The tense meeting saw Trump tell Zelenskyy to cave to Putin's demands, telling the Ukrainian leader he would not provide Tomahawk missiles to aid them in fighting his foe. Trump previously said Ukraine could "win all of Ukraine back in its original form", comments that marked a major shift in his position; In a post to his platform Truth Social platform at the end of September, he said Ukraine could get back "the original borders from where this war started" with the support of Europe and Nato.

President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy