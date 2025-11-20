Zelenskyy to hold talks with Trump after US proposes new Russia-Ukraine peace plan
The plan would reportedly see Ukraine give up land in exchange for money
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to speak with Donald Trump this week after being presented with a US-approved peace plan for Ukraine.
The peace proposal, drawn up by US special envoy Pete Witkoff and his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev, would reportedly see Ukraine pushed into leasing part of its territory to Russia in exchange for cash.
Washington and Moscow have been secretly hammering out the terms of the 28-point proposal inspired by the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by Mr Trump in October.
The plan, revealed after a series of secret talks between US and Russian officials, would see Kyiv hand over control of the eastern Donbas region but keep legal ownership of the land.
In return, Moscow would pay a rental fee for its de facto control, officials familiar with the discussions told The Telegraph.
Under the proposals, Ukraine’s armed forces would be cut in half, barred from owning long-range missiles, and blocked from hosting foreign troops.
The deal would also shut down US military aid and prevent foreign diplomatic aircraft landing in the country.
In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Zelenskyy’s office said the US thinks the plan will "help reinvigorate diplomacy.”
They added Ukraine had "agreed to work on the plan's provisions in a way that would bring about a just end to the war."
Kyiv said it supports "all substantive proposals capable of bringing genuine peace closer."
Mr Zelenskyy’s office did not share any further details of the proposal.
The White House, for its part, said Mr Trump has grown increasingly "frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine "for their refusal to commit to a peace agreement."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added that a meeting had taken place between US and Ukrainian officials today and both sides remain “positive.”
She also denied suggestions that the proposed peace plan asks Ukraine to give up “a lot” and asks “very little” of Russia.
Ukraine played no part in drafting this new plan, a fact that European officials condemned on Thursday.
"For any plan to work, it needs Ukrainians and Europeans on board," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Russia has said any deal would have to deal with the “root causes” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.