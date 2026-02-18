President Trump said ahead of the latest peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow this week that “Ukraine better come to the table, fast”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the dinner on the occasion of the 62nd Munich Security Conference. Picture: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Donald Trump's repeated insistence that Ukraine make concessions for peace is "not fair".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Trump said ahead of the latest peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow this week that “Ukraine better come to the table, fast”. The 28-point peace plan drawn up by the United States and Russian negotiators called for Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the Donbas region, including towns that haven't been captured by the Russian army, which Zelenskyy has said would be unacceptable for the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainian leader said that it was “not fair” for Trump to pressure only Ukraine and not Russia. “Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never. They will not forgive … me, they will not forgive [the US],” he told Axios. Read more: Zelenskyy reveals US deadline for end of Russia-Ukraine war Read more: Putin orders Zelenskyy to hand over territory for peace - as Trump's envoys engage in marathon overnight talks in Moscow

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

His comments come ahead of a second day of peace talks in Geneva. The US president has twice suggested that it's up to Kyiv to ensure discussions with Moscow are successful. Expectations for any breakthroughs in the scheduled two days of talks in Switzerland were low, with neither side apparently ready to budge from their positions on key territorial issues and future security guarantees, despite the United States setting a June deadline for a settlement. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, posted photos on social media of the three delegations at a horseshoe-shaped table, with the Ukrainian and Russian officials sitting across from each other. US envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, sat at the head of the table in front of US, Russian, Ukrainian and Swiss flags. "The agenda includes security and humanitarian issues," Mr Umerov said, adding that Ukrainians will work "without excessive expectations".

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Gennady Gatilov, leaves after a two hours second round of US-mediated negotiation between Russia and Ukraine seeking to find an end to the four-year war, in Geneva on February 18. Picture: Harold CUNNINGHAM / AFP via Getty Images