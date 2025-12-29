Zelenskyy reveals key detail of Ukraine peace plan as Kremlin confirms Trump will call Putin 'very soon'
Trump has declared a peace deal is "95% complete", but he warned a number of “thorny issues” remain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has today revealed crucial details of the peace plan negotiated between him and Donald Trump during their crunch meeting in Florida.
The two leaders met at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday in an attempt to hammer out the final details of a plan to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting ended with Mr Trump declaring a peace deal is “95 per cent” complete, but he warned a number of “thorny issues” remain.
These issues likely include calls for Ukraine to give up vast swathes of its land in the guise of so-called demilitarised zones.
Speaking after the conference, President Zelenskyy revealed Mr Trump negotiated down previously agreed-upon US security guarantees from 50 years to just 15 years.
He added that a plan for security guarantees has been “100 per cent agreed”, implying he has accepted Mr Trump’s lower suggestion.
Russia has consistently rejected any suggestion of US security guarantees - so this may end up being one of the “thorny issues” Mr Trump spoke of on Sunday.
It comes as the Kremlin confirmed Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin plan to talk again “very soon”, after the pair shared a two-and-a-half-hour phone call on Sunday.
Following talks, Mr Zelenskyy thanked his US counterpart for a "great meeting", saying they discussed the 20-point peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war in detail.
He broke down the progress made on various elements of the plan, emphasising that agreements between the US and Ukraine were "100 per cent agreed" and a "key milestone in achieving lasting peace".
Mr Zelenskyy went on to re-affirm that Ukraine is "ready for peace" - but would not give details on how much territory, if any, Ukraine was open to conceding as part of a deal.
When asked by reporters how long the final peace discussions would take, the US President said the best-case scenario was "a few weeks" - but warned that the whole process could fall through if negotiations "don't go well".
Mr Trump said Russian President Putin was serious about making progress following their "two-and-a-half hour" conversation over the phone earlier, ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy.
When asked what the pair discussed, Mr Trump responded: "Well, we weren't talking about the weather."
He said that Mr Putin had not yet agreed to a ceasefire, but this was "something they were working on".
Both Mr Trump and President Zelenskyy thanked various political leaders for their support throughout the process.
Speaking on the progress of the peace plans, Sir Keir Starmer said he was eager to sustain the momentum of peace talks during his call with Mr Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.
A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders this evening.
“The discussion focused on ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with leaders commending President Trump for the progress achieved so far.
“They underlined the importance of robust security guarantees and reaffirmed the urgency of ending this barbaric war as soon as possible."
President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has also welcomed the "good progress" made on the call.
Writing on X, she said: "Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress."
She added that "ironclad security guarantees from day one" are "paramount to this effort".