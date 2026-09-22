Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that "Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil industry due to its War with Ukraine" and "the whole World suffers"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during the Carpathian 8 Summit in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine, September 18, 2026. Picture: Yurii Rylchuk/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, where he will push for an energy truce with Russia.

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Ukrainians fear Russia is gearing up to pound heating and power facilities this winter following intensifying aerial attacks by both sides that have battered ports, warehouses, ships and energy infrastructure, as well as crippling Black Sea exports. After speaking to Trump by phone on Sunday, Zelenskyy noted what he described as "diplomatic momentum" and "ideas for de-escalation steps", although Russia, which has more missile firepower, has not signalled it seeks to pause the air war. "Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure, and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to matching de-escalation steps on our part. Solutions are possible," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday. Read more: Donald Trump launches 'Trump TV' after US networks suspend coverage over White House press ban Read more: Don’t assume help will come: Brits warned to prepare for emergencies without power, water or phones

Indeed, this Russian war against Ukraine and against common sense must be ended. From the first year of the full-scale invasion, its consequences have been far-reaching: the loss of many lives, the destruction of cities and villages, food security, energy challenges, the… https://t.co/bguBQDfSYq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2026

Trump, whose approval ratings have slumped to a record low amid high gas prices ahead of the US midterm elections in ‌November, has expressed concern over the extensive damage done to Russian oil refineries that have been pummelled by Ukrainian drone attacks. Trump announced last week that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to strike energy targets, but any semblance of a truce disappeared when Russia hit petrol stations in Kyiv the following day and Ukraine bombed a Russian oil refinery. Some critics see Trump's focus on the Ukraine conflict as a deflection from his war on Iran, which has led to a significant spike in global energy prices.

I began my visit to New York by a meeting with U.S. senators. I thanked them for their strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and for passing The Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill. This is absolutely the right step, and once it is fully implemented, peace and guaranteed security… pic.twitter.com/CZ9DJz65Ok — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2026

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump will take place at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is also expected in New York and is due to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that "Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil industry due to its War with Ukraine" and "the whole World suffers". "This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended," Trump wrote. A person familiar with the matter said an energy ceasefire was one of the topics under discussion and that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries as part of a broader effort to de-escalate the conflict. Kyiv is loath to act alone, however, seeing the extensive damage it is inflicting on Russia's vital oil industry as its best way of forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images