The Ukrainian leader opted for a fitted black jacket and shirt — a look welcomed by both White House reporters and Mr. Trump. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore an all-black suit for his meeting with President Donald Trump and joked with the reporter who had mocked him for his informal attire during his infamous last visit to the Oval Office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The suited and booted Ukrainian president wore a “suit-style” and black shirt during the sit-down on Monday, a fashion choice which was braised by White House reporters and Mr Trump himself. Brian Glenn, a leading member of Maga-enthusiast press in the room, said: "President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit. You look good." The journalist had asked the asked the Ukrainian leader “Do you even own a suit?” when he was last in the U.S. in February. “That’s the one that attacked you,” Trump said to Zelenskyy, to which he replied: “I remember.” The Ukrainian then drew laughter from the room when he then told Glenn: "You are in the same suit. I changed, you have not." Read more: LIVE - 'This war is going to end' Trump and Zelenskyy meet at White House for crunch Ukraine talks Read more: Trump pledges to start 'movement' to end mail-in voting in US elections

🚨 LMAO! REPORTER to Zelensky: "You look fabulous in that suit!"



TRUMP: "I said the same thing! That's the one that attacked you last time."



ZELENSKY TO REPORTER: "I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine." pic.twitter.com/FsGNeqv3DE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025

The much-talked about black jacket was also worn by Zelenskyy at a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June, marking the first time he had worn such an outfit since since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022. According to sources, White House officials had inquired in advance whether Zelenskyy would wear a suit for the meeting in Washington, which also brought together several European leaders. Back in February, President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance made jabs about Zelenskyy's customary military-style attire during a West Wing meeting that would eventually descend into a shouting match. But advisors suggested to Axios that this week's encounter was expected to be calmer. "They've traveled very, very far, both of them. Zelensky will not show him pictures of dead children and then act like it's somehow his fault.

The much-discussed black jacket had also appeared at a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June,. Picture: Getty