The operation was supported by aircraft from the Maritime Air Group (Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat), an RAF P-8 aircraft, and HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the UK after Royal Marines intercepted a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Channel during the early hours of Sunday morning.

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The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that Royal Marines Commandos boarded the vessel during a six-hour operation in the Channel. Specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded the vessel, with Marines seen fast-roping onto the sanctioned oil tanker from two helicopters. The first UK-led operation of its kind, the government had threatened a crackdown on 'shadow fleet' vessels earlier in the year. The tanker, named the Smyrtos, will be be moved to anchorage off the south coast of England where it will be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns. Monitoring comes as a result of the risks posed by Putin's shadow fleet, with many tankers sailing under the flags of foreign nations to disguise their identity, unseaworthy and failing to comply with traditional safety standards. Read More: Car bomb kills senior Russian military official near Moscow Read More: The war in Ukraine is getting closer, whether Europe wants it or not

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, second from right, France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from left, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz pose on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street last week. Picture: Alamy

According to the MoD, the operation was supported by aircraft from the Maritime Air Group (Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat), an RAF P-8 aircraft, and HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury. Local sailors, who witnessed the aftermath of raid this morning, told LBC it was "extraordinary" as helicopters continue to monitor the area. Clive, who woke up on his boat to the Channel raid, said: "As an avid sailor, It makes you realise how close the potential threat is to home." Helen, another sailor, added: "It confirms the importance of having working navy and we were very proud to see it action."

Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: “This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling (President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine that they cannot hide. “I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our armed forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked Sir Keir Starmer and the armed forces for "depriving" Russia of money by intercepting the vessel. “It was Russia’s hubris, fuelled by high oil and gas revenues, that paved the way for this war, and every decision by partners that deprives Russia of money also limits the war itself” he wrote on X. Thanking Starmer and “all Britons”, he added: “And Europe urgently needs to take legislative steps to enable not only the detention of tankers and restrictions on oil shipments, but also the confiscation of the oil they carry. "This will certainly help bring peace closer.” It comes as Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said: “Operations like this require skill, professionalism and courage. I pay tribute to our armed forces personnel and all those involved. “Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war.”

Two helicopters monitoring the situation off the Dorset coast. Picture: Provided

The Smyrtos in the distance. Picture: Provided

Meanwhile, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge told LBC: "I welcome the news that the government have intercepted the tanker but I think we have to ask why 94 shadow fleet vessels passed through in the year to May when Starmer announced this would stop in March." Russia has been operating a "shadow fleet" of vessels with obscure ownership structures to evade international sanctions imposed on its oil exports. Responsible for carrying 75% of Russia's sanctioned oil, the shadow fleet of over 700 vessels provides a critical lifeline for the Kremlin, the MoD explained. The government has already sanctioned more than 500 vessels. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also backed British armed forces’ interception of a Russian shadow fleet tanker, writing on X: “I pay tribute to the brave Royal Marine Commandos who boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker overnight in the English Channel. “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is funded by their oil exports in defiance of sanctions. “As Leader of the Opposition, I support the Government in standing with Ukraine.”

The British Armed forces boarded the Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in Channel raid. Picture: Alamy

Royal Navy warships and aircraft shadowed a Russian task group. Picture: Ministry of Defence

However, LBC found hundreds of vessels carrying Russian oil continue to sail through UK waters every year, with some accompanied by Russian warships, the Treasury has only completed 70 investigations since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Of those, two resulted in warning letters, while the remaining 68 resulted in no further action. The Treasury did not respond to LBC’s request for comment. The investigations related to vessels, shipping companies, insurers or other parties suspected of links to the export of Russian oil products. The UK’s maritime Russian oil sanctions regime, introduced in December 2022, was designed to choke off the Kremlin’s main source of funding for the war against Ukraine by restricting the shipping, insurance and transport of Russian oil. But prominent anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder told LBC the findings showed in most cases there were “no consequences” for those who breached the sanctions. Mr Browder, a former investor in Russia, was barred from the country after he uncovered a multi-million-pound Kremlin-linked corruption scandal with his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, who was later detained and died in a Russian prison.