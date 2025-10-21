Trump reportedly insisted Ukraine surrender the entire eastern Donbas region to Vladimir Putin

Zelenskyy and European leaders insist Ukraine is 'the only party serious about peace'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have joined leaders from across Europe in insisting Ukraine is "the only party serious about peace".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a joint statement, the leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, said the current front line in Ukraine "should be the starting point of negotiations" for a peace deal. They said: "We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine. "We strongly support President Trump’s position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations. "We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force." The statement follows reports that US President Donald Trump had tossed aside maps of the front line in Ukraine and insisted Mr Zelenskyy surrender the entire eastern Donbas region to Vladimir Putin during tense White House exchanges last week. Read more: UK pledges more than £100m to put British soldiers in Ukraine if Trump brokers peace between Moscow and Kyiv Read more: 'I never said Ukraine would win war,' Trump claims days after spat with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during a Bilateral Lunch in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Friday October 17. Picture: Getty

The joint statement continued: "Russia’s stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace. We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction. "Therefore we are clear that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position - before, during, and after any ceasefire. "We must ramp up the pressure on Russia’s economy and its defence industry, until Putin is ready to make peace. We are developing measures to use the full value of Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets so that Ukraine has the resources it needs." Leaders are set to meet later this week in the European Council and in the Coalition of the Willing format to discuss how to take their work forward and to further support Ukraine.

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty