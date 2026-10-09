Zelenskyy said 78 people were killed and 215 wounded by strikes in the last two days across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the US of being unwilling to help Ukraine after a Russian bomb attack on Thursday killed at least 35 people in the east, sending the two-day death toll from Russian strikes to over 70. Picture: Future Publishing/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the US of being unwilling to help Ukraine after a Russian bomb attack on Thursday killed at least 35 people in the east, sending the two-day death toll from Russian strikes to over 70.

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Hours after the strike on the embattled city of Kramatorsk tore through two buses, Zelenskyy criticised Washington's effort to pursue economic ties with Russia while also seeking to mediate the more than four-year war. City authorities reported a new drone attack in the evening that killed two people. That brought to 35 the total death toll in the city. Local authorities reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb killed two people in a village in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and one person died in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Read more: US will livestream firing squad execution of former soldier who killed 13 at Texas base in revenge for Middle East wars Read more: Former police officer arrested after LBC grooming probe as survivor speaks of being 'hunted down on social media'

Firefighters perform cooling and search operations on the burnt shell of a passenger bus following a Russian missile and aerial bomb strike in Kramatorsk. Picture: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

The attacks were launched a day after a mass Russian drone and missile assault killed dozens across Ukraine — 22 of them in a residential building in the central town of Pryluky, around 130 km (80 miles) east of Kyiv. Speaking in the early evening, Zelenskyy said 78 people were killed and 215 wounded by strikes in the last two days across Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Pryluky, the Ukrainian leader urged the US to accede to his requests to expand Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite service to help it target Russian ballistic-missile launchers. "Open Starlink for Ukraine. You did open it when you were responding to Iran ... I’ve said quite openly — give it to us, help us defend our skies and dominate there. And then Putin will sit down at the negotiating table," he said in an emotional statement. Ukraine has in recent months aimed to wrest the battlefield initiative from Russia, whose gains have slowed this year, but is still suffering from Moscow's increasingly brutal air war.

A report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa. First, we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation. Second, we are working through all available channels with partners who… pic.twitter.com/P6Ro0vVFqx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 8, 2026

"So where's the truth here, where's the honesty? Where's the stalemate? ... That's called unwillingness," he said, referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's assertion earlier on Thursday that the war is at a stalemate and that the United States would keep working toward a settlement. "One cannot, on the one hand, negotiate with the Russians about future economic projects, whilst on the other hand say that we find ourselves in some sort of ... diplomatic stalemate," Zelenskiy added. Top Russian and US officials, including US Special Envoy Jared Kushner, have held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered Russian gas to Germany before Moscow invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday. Ukrainian negotiators will travel to the US on Friday and Saturday for talks, Zelenskyy added, urging US President Donald Trump to increase sanction pressure on Russia.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (third left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) visit the site of a Russian missile strike which hit a residential area in Pryluky, northern Ukraine. Picture: PA Images/Alamy