President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to warn global leaders that we are living through the "most destructive arms race in human history".

The Ukrainian leader used his speech to speak on the rapidly evolving weapons technology and the threat this poses to people all around the world. He told the UN that this arms race is more destructive because of artificial intelligence, and the world is not doing enough to protect itself from this threat. Mr Zelenskyy called for "global rules" on how AI can be used. "It's only a matter of time before drones are fighting drones, attacking critical infrastructure and targeting people all by themselves," he said.

"Fully autonomous and no human involved except the few who control AI systems. "We are now living through the most destructive arms race in human history because this time, it includes artificial intelligence." He went on to talk about how easy it is for people to access dangerous weapons that can travel thousands of kilometres and can be bought at such a low cost. The incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been much worse, he said, had they been Shahed drones. "Now, there are tens of thousands of people who know how to professionally kill using drones," Zelenskyy told the assembly. "Stopping that kind of attack is harder than stopping any gun, knife or bomb, this is what Russia has brought with its war. "It used to be that only the strongest countries could use drones because they were expensive and complex, now even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometres. "War tech doesn't care about geography anymore, it's now reshaping."

