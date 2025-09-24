Zelenskyy warns global leaders we're 'living through the most destructive arms race' in history
The Ukrainian leader warned against the dangers of AI.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to warn global leaders that we are living through the "most destructive arms race in human history".
The Ukrainian leader used his speech to speak on the rapidly evolving weapons technology and the threat this poses to people all around the world.
He told the UN that this arms race is more destructive because of artificial intelligence, and the world is not doing enough to protect itself from this threat.
Mr Zelenskyy called for "global rules" on how AI can be used.
"It's only a matter of time before drones are fighting drones, attacking critical infrastructure and targeting people all by themselves," he said.
"Fully autonomous and no human involved except the few who control AI systems.
"We are now living through the most destructive arms race in human history because this time, it includes artificial intelligence."
He went on to talk about how easy it is for people to access dangerous weapons that can travel thousands of kilometres and can be bought at such a low cost.
The incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been much worse, he said, had they been Shahed drones.
"Now, there are tens of thousands of people who know how to professionally kill using drones," Zelenskyy told the assembly.
"Stopping that kind of attack is harder than stopping any gun, knife or bomb, this is what Russia has brought with its war.
"It used to be that only the strongest countries could use drones because they were expensive and complex, now even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometres.
"War tech doesn't care about geography anymore, it's now reshaping."
Mr Zelenskyy was speaking in front of the Russian delegation as he issued a stark warning that the nation's war doesn't end with Ukraine.
His comments come just days after Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned that Russia was spending millions of euros to try and sway the results of an upcoming vote on legislation.
Poland and Estonia have both reported Russian drones entering their airspace in recent weeks, something that Russia has denied.
Mr Trump was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace.
"Yes, I do," the president replied.
Zelenskyy told the UN: "The facts are simple, stopping this war now and within the global arms race is cheaper than building underground kindergartens or massive bunkers for critical infrastructure later.
"Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect every port and every ship from terrorists with sea drones.
"Stopping Russia now is cheaper than wondering who will be the tourists to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead."