The Ukrainian President said he was grateful for the restart after meeting US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Olso.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to reporters in a joint press conference with Norway's Prime Minister and Finland's President. Picture: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty

By Jacob Paul

US intelligence on missile strikes now "works", Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following crunch talks in Oslo - after Washington rejected claims that this had been paused.

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Speaking following a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President said he appreciates that intelligence and early warnings about Russian ballistic missile attacks have been restored. "We are thankful to American side now it works, it is great", he said in a joint press conference alongside Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finland's President Alexander Stubb. "Early warning is very important for our people - children and our civilians so we can hear when ballistic [missiles are] coming," Mr Zelenskyy added. But it comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected reports that Ukrainians were dying because the US had limited its shared intelligence with Ukraine, branding them "scandalous". Mr Zelenskyy said he US hopes to speak to Mr Rubio in the next 48 hours. Speaking following the Oslo meeting, he said it is "important that we keep talking at all levels, and work together on decisions needed to end this war". Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for crunch talks with the US after Trump suggested it was 'time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine' Read more: Rubio denies pause in US intel sharing with Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy to 'focus on ending war with Russia'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the claim the US stopped intelligence sharing with Ukraine as 'scandelous'. Picture: KYLIE COOPER/Getty

Opening the door to talks with Putin, he said: "One of the important ideas is to move to a trilateral, potential trilateral meeting of the leaders to address the issue that only the leaders can do. "Steve [Witkoff] is going to Russia tomorrow, and let's see what Putin has to say." He added that Ukraine is not losing the war but stressed that Ukraine is ”losing people because Russia attacks”. “And it's a pity because our children... don't have [a] real life - childhood and all the people beyond us. That's why we need to end this war as quick as possible," he said, adding: "I hope that our partners, Americans and Europeans, will help us." Finland's President Alexander Stubb said the group "found some elements of peace" and made “genuine progress”, adding that the leaders felt they were “on the same page”. But he added: “In my experience, peace requires patience. But unfortunately war does not wait. People are dying every and each day... I think today was a step in the right direction," he adds.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finland's President Alexander Stubb. Picture: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty