Zelenskyy thanks US for restoring intel on missile strikes after Washington rejects 'scandalous' claim that it was paused
The Ukrainian President said he was grateful for the restart after meeting US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Olso.
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US intelligence on missile strikes now "works", Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following crunch talks in Oslo - after Washington rejected claims that this had been paused.
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Speaking following a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President said he appreciates that intelligence and early warnings about Russian ballistic missile attacks have been restored.
"We are thankful to American side now it works, it is great", he said in a joint press conference alongside Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finland's President Alexander Stubb.
"Early warning is very important for our people - children and our civilians so we can hear when ballistic [missiles are] coming," Mr Zelenskyy added.
But it comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected reports that Ukrainians were dying because the US had limited its shared intelligence with Ukraine, branding them "scandalous".
Mr Zelenskyy said he US hopes to speak to Mr Rubio in the next 48 hours. Speaking following the Oslo meeting, he said it is "important that we keep talking at all levels, and work together on decisions needed to end this war".
Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for crunch talks with the US after Trump suggested it was 'time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine'
Read more: Rubio denies pause in US intel sharing with Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy to 'focus on ending war with Russia'
Opening the door to talks with Putin, he said: "One of the important ideas is to move to a trilateral, potential trilateral meeting of the leaders to address the issue that only the leaders can do.
"Steve [Witkoff] is going to Russia tomorrow, and let's see what Putin has to say."
He added that Ukraine is not losing the war but stressed that Ukraine is ”losing people because Russia attacks”.
“And it's a pity because our children... don't have [a] real life - childhood and all the people beyond us. That's why we need to end this war as quick as possible," he said, adding: "I hope that our partners, Americans and Europeans, will help us."
Finland's President Alexander Stubb said the group "found some elements of peace" and made “genuine progress”, adding that the leaders felt they were “on the same page”.
But he added: “In my experience, peace requires patience. But unfortunately war does not wait. People are dying every and each day... I think today was a step in the right direction," he adds.
Mr Store said he was "happy we were able to get together today to straighten out a few things and agree that what matters now is to look ahead".
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Stoere had said the goal of hosting Tuesday's meetings was "to steer the diplomatic efforts onto a more constructive path".
It comes amid a tense and complicated relationship between the leaders of Ukraine and the US, with Donald Trump having distanced himself from Ukraine in recent weeks.
Taking a fresh dig at Zelenskyy, the US President told reporters on Monday: "[He] is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago.
"If he had listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he'd have a million people living from his side."
It comes after Trump controversially agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel earlier this month in an attempt to lower diesel prices ahead of the US mid-terms.
The move sparked concerns that the US could have stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv and saw the Ukrainian military’s access to Elon Musk's Starlink system restricted, inhibiting its ability to intercept Russian drone and missile attacks.
Ukraine’s access to Starlink has since been restored, and Musk has claimed the decision to restrict it came ultimately from Trump, which the president has denied.
Speaking in Washington DC on Saturday, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Ukraine is the front line for freedom everywhere, and it’s absolutely vital that they prevail against Putin's aggression.
"We’re planning for the peace and freedom we want to see through our leadership of the coalition of the willing."