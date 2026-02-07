Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also hinted at new trilateral talks on US territory next week. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

The Ukrainian president said the United States proposed holding another round of talks in Miami next week, which Kyiv has agreed to.

The US has given Ukraine and Russia a deadline to agree on a peace deal to end a war that has been raging on for nearly four years. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Ukrainian President said that if the June deadline is not met, Trump would likely put pressure on both sides to meet it. Zelenskyy said: "The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule." He added: "They say that they want to do everything by June. They will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events." Read more: Trump claims Putin has ‘agreed ceasefire over Ukrainian cities’ after 'very nice' phone call Read more: Russian general shot several times in Moscow 'assassination attempt'

Zelenskyy also revealed the US proposed holding the next round of trilateral negotiations next week. “We confirmed our participation,” he added. The latest deadline follows US-led talks in Abu Dhabi ended without progress, as both sides stick to irreconcilable positions. Moscow is demanding that Ukraine pull back from the Donbas, where clashes continue, a requirement Kyiv insists it will not agree to. The renewed hope for a peace deal comes amid Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, involving more than 400 drones and around 40 missiles and targeting areas mostly in the west of the country, however, Kyiv and Kharkiv were also hit. The main targets were "the energy grid, generation facilities and distribution substations," according to Zelenskyy.

