Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says there are 'tough issues' to be worked out on peace deal, as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted there are "some tough issues that still have to be worked out" following crunch US talks over a possible Ukraine-Russia peace deal.

Mr Zelenskyy branded the talks "very constructive" on Sunday, adding that the Ukrainian delegation in Florida will return to Europe in the coming days as discussions continue. "After speaking with them and receiving a full report on how the negotiations went, we will decide on our further activities," Mr Zelenskyy said. "And for today, we have talks planned with our friends in Europe. It will be a very substantive day. Diplomacy, defence, energy - the priorities are clear. Within hours, photographs emerged of Mr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Bridget on Monday. Arriving in Paris, the two leaders are set to discuss "the situation and the conditions for a just and lasting peace, in continuity with the Geneva discussions, the American plan, and in close coordination with our European partners". It comes as three people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Monday morning in Ukraine's east-central city of Dnipro.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, center right, welcome his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and his wife Olena Zelenska at the Elysee Palace as US talks continue. Picture: Alamy

Eight others were wounded after incoming Russian missiles struck, with acting governor Vladyslav Haivanenko saying: "The rescue operation is ongoing, with preliminary damage to a service station and an enterprise. "The survey of the area is ongoing, and the consequences are being clarified." Mr Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady were also seen to set out plans for their forthcoming trip to Ireland. These include a meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin and a courtesy call on Irish President Catherine Connolly. The Ukrainian leader will also attend the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris. Mr Zelensky’s visit to Dublin comes as the Ukrainian leader is under pressure from the US to sign a peace deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose prior to a meeting, Monday. Picture: Alamy