Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing to launch a "big war" on Europe within the next five years, urging Western allies to ramp up pressure on Vladimir Putin’s regime before it’s too late.

His stark warning comes amid growing concern among European defence chiefs that Moscow could target other nations if the campaign in Ukraine stabilises.

The Ukrainian president said: “Given the situation on the battlefield, we don’t see Russia wanting to stop. The problem is that when we look at the Russian military industry, we see that they are increasing their production. In our assessment, they want to continue this war.”

“We think that if we push hard, the Russians will need a pause. But we have to recognize that they want a big war, they are preparing to be able to start such a big war in 2029 or 2030 – in this period – on the European continent,” he added.

Officials from the UK and across NATO have said members must prepare for a “war scenario” in the years ahead.

