Zelenskyy will meet Starmer in London for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Ukraine’s defences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles III after inspecting a guard of honour at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Windsor Castle for an audience with the King during a visit to the UK.

Mr Zelenskyy will later head to a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders from the coalition of the willing for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Ukraine's defences. After arriving at Windsor Castle's Quadrangle, Mr Zelenskyy was given a royal salute and the Ukrainian national anthem was played. The Ukrainian president was then invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards. Dressed in all black, Zelenskyy said "thank you so much" to the guard who led the inspection.

Members of the public were also watching from the gates of the quadrangle. Mr Zelenskyy was then taken inside the castle for an audience with the King. The Prime Minister will later host world leaders including Mr Zelenskyy in London for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow. Measures under consideration will include further efforts to cripple the economy supporting Vladimir Putin’s war effort by taking Russian oil and gas off the global market and seeking ways to use frozen assets to fund Ukraine’s defences. Ukrainian president Mr Zelenskyy, Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch premier Dick Schoof and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte will be in London, while around 20 other leaders will dial in to a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” – the initiative led by Sir Keir and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

