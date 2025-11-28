Zelenskyy's chief of staff resigns after anti-corruption raid
The head of the President's Office submitted his resignation following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has resigned following an anti-corruption raid.
Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, submitted his resignation following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at his premises earlier today (November 28).
The resignation comes as Ukraine is being rocked by the largest corruption scandal of Mr Zelenskyy's presidency involving his allies.
Mr Yermak, a powerful figure in Ukraine and a key participant in talks with the United States, confirmed agencies searched his apartment inside the presidential compound in central Kyiv, where checkpoints limit public access.
Media reports said Mr Yermak's office was also searched, but investigators declined to comment on that.
It was not clear where Mr Zelenskyy was at the time of the morning raid.
Mr Zelenskyy announced that Mr Yermak had submitted his resignation this afternoon in a video shared on Telegram.
He said: "At a time when all attention is fixed on diplomacy and on defending the country during the war, we must draw on our inner strength... and for that inner strength to hold, there must be no distractions from anything other than the defence of Ukraine. I want there to be no doubts about our country, from anyone.
"That is why today brings the following internal decisions.
"First, the president's office of Ukraine will undergo a full reboot. Its head, Andrii Yermak, has tendered his resignation.
"I am grateful to Andrii for consistently presenting Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table exactly as it ought to be presented. His stance has always been staunchly patriotic."
Along with the post, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Russia really wants Ukraine to make mistakes. There will be no mistakes on our part."
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdogs.
They are behind a major investigation into a 100 million dollar (£75 million) energy sector corruption scandal involving top Ukrainian officials.
Investigators suspect that Tymur Mindich, a one-time business partner of Mr Zelenskyy, was the plot's mastermind.
Mindich has fled the country, with any criminal proceedings against him likely to be carried out in absentia.
Two top government ministers have resigned in the scandal.
Two of Mr Yermak's former deputies - Oleh Tatarov and Rostyslav Shurma - left the government in 2024 after watchdogs investigated them for financial wrongdoing.
A third deputy, Andrii Smyrnov, was investigated for bribes and other wrongdoing but still works for Mr Yermak.
The scandal has heaped more problems on Mr Zelenskyy as he seeks continued support from Western countries for Ukraine's war effort and tries to ensure continued foreign funding.
The European Union, which Ukraine wants to join, has told Mr Zelenskyy he must crack down on graft.