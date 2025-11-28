The head of the President's Office submitted his resignation following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and chief of presidential staff Andrii Yermak. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has resigned following an anti-corruption raid.

Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, submitted his resignation following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at his premises earlier today (November 28). The resignation comes as Ukraine is being rocked by the largest corruption scandal of Mr Zelenskyy's presidency involving his allies. Mr Yermak, a powerful figure in Ukraine and a key participant in talks with the United States, confirmed agencies searched his apartment inside the presidential compound in central Kyiv, where checkpoints limit public access. Media reports said Mr Yermak's office was also searched, but investigators declined to comment on that. It was not clear where Mr Zelenskyy was at the time of the morning raid.

Yermak is regularly seen at the Ukrainian President's side. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy announced that Mr Yermak had submitted his resignation this afternoon in a video shared on Telegram. He said: "At a time when all attention is fixed on diplomacy and on defending the country during the war, we must draw on our inner strength... and for that inner strength to hold, there must be no distractions from anything other than the defence of Ukraine. I want there to be no doubts about our country, from anyone. "That is why today brings the following internal decisions. "First, the president's office of Ukraine will undergo a full reboot. Its head, Andrii Yermak, has tendered his resignation. "I am grateful to Andrii for consistently presenting Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table exactly as it ought to be presented. His stance has always been staunchly patriotic." Along with the post, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Russia really wants Ukraine to make mistakes. There will be no mistakes on our part."

Former President Joe Biden with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Head of Office Andrii Yermak in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Yermak (second left) attended Trump and Zelenskyy's bilateral meeting at the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy