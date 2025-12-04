Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival in Dublin targeted by four unidentified drones
The Garda are carrying out enquiries into whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship
Four unidentified military'style drones allegedly flew into the flight path of the Ukrainian President's plane as he arrived in Dublin on Monday evening.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed at Dublin Airport earlier than scheduled as he arrived in Ireland ahead of his meeting with the premier Micheal Martin.
Sources told The Journal that the four drones took off from the north-east of Dublin and flew for up to two hours.
They breached a no-fly zone to reach the location where Mr Zelenskyy's plane should have been at the exact moment it had been due to pass.
The drones then orbited the LÉ William Butler Yeats vessel that had been deployed to the Irish Sea.
The Garda are carrying out enquiries into whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship.
It is not yet known who launched and controlled the drones, or where they are now.
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had established a no-fly zone around Dublin and the surrounding areas during Zelenskyy's visit
The drones operated within 12 nautical miles of Irish-controlled waters.
The Journal added that the incident could be classed as a hybrid attack, as Ireland's security services found that the drones were large, "hugely expensive", and "of military specification".
Mr Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland was the first by a Ukrainian president.
During his visit, Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Martin both drew parallels between Ukraine’s struggle for sovereignty and Ireland’s centuries-long fight for independence.
Mr Zelenskyy said Ireland’s decision to back Ukraine in the early days of the war was a moral one, and while some had grown fatigued with hearing about Ukraine’s war, he said Ireland’s voice had not become “quieter”.
He said that while Ireland was neutral, it was “certainly not an indifferent country” and thanked “every Irish home” that has sheltered some of the 120,000 Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland since 2022.
In a historic address to Irish parliamentarians, where he received a standing ovation in the Dáil chamber, he urged Ireland to take “an active role” in calling for a tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
A spokesman for An Garda Siochána told The Journal: “In general and without commenting on any particular incident, any such incident occurring on Irish waters is a matter for the Defence Forces.”
The Department of Defence said “no comment”.
LBC approached The Garda for comment.