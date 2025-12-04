Four unidentified military'style drones allegedly flew into the flight path of the Ukrainian President's plane as he arrived in Dublin on Monday evening.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed at Dublin Airport earlier than scheduled as he arrived in Ireland ahead of his meeting with the premier Micheal Martin.

Sources told The Journal that the four drones took off from the north-east of Dublin and flew for up to two hours.

They breached a no-fly zone to reach the location where Mr Zelenskyy's plane should have been at the exact moment it had been due to pass.

Read more: Conservative MPs call for Government to reject US peace plan for Ukraine

Read more: Ukraine tells Putin to 'stop wasting the world's time' after peace negotiators in Moscow fail to agree deal

The drones then orbited the LÉ William Butler Yeats vessel that had been deployed to the Irish Sea.

The Garda are carrying out enquiries into whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship.

It is not yet known who launched and controlled the drones, or where they are now.