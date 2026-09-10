Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane was almost struck by a drone when en route to Norway for the funeral of King Harald on Tuesday, it has been claimed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane was almost struck by a drone when en route to Norway for the funeral of King Harald on Tuesday, it has been claimed.

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As the war between his nation and Russia intensifies, the plane on which Zelenskyy was aboard endured a near miss before departing from Moldova. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told NRK on Wednesday: "His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was about to take off from Moldova". Moldovan politician Vladislav Kulminski, who serves as the nation's ambassador to the United States, suggested that the drone was from Russia and that the incident was deliberate. He said: “Moldova is a small country…So is it an accident that a Russian drone exploded in Moldova? "It is very well known that Pres Zelensky uses Kishinev airport, uses Moldovan airspace for his foreign visits. So most likely this is not an accident.” Read More: Ukraine unleashes deepest drone strikes of war on Russian gas fields - as Zelenskyy vows to wreck Putin's economy Read More: Ukraine ceasefire 'must be worked on', Trump and Burnham agree in wide-ranging call

A senior Ukrainian official who was aboard the jet said that they believe the drone was a Russian-made Shahed-type fitted with a jet engine. Picture: Alamy