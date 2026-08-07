The couple were careful to ensure no information about the wedding got out and confiscated the phones of guests and staff

The couple have had a huge year, starring in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Zendaya and Tom Holland have thrown a top-secret second wedding in England, complete with a star-studded guest list and a £500,000 price tag.

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The wedding included a nod to Spider-Man, with a red-and-blue light display – the colours associated with the franchise. Some guests were flown into the grounds of the sprawling countryside estate, and the guest list is rumoured to have included Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr, Dune frontman Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Earlier this summer, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya were already married. These rumours, which were also confirmed by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, who in March said: “The wedding’s already happened. You missed it.” A source told The Sun: “The ceremony was so beautiful and romantic. “Tom and Zendaya aced their speeches as well — they were both very funny but also very emotional. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. They’re incredibly hard-working and lovely people, and this stunning wedding has capped off an amazing year for them.”

Zendaya and Tom made emotional speeches as part of the tear-jerking wedding ceremony. Picture: Getty

This year, the couple both starred in blockbusters The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A rehearsal dinner was thrown on Monday, the day before the wedding, with Tom’s brother Sam, 27, as best man. Sam’s twin, actor Harry, was also in attendance, and so was the youngest, 21-year-old Paddy. Phones of guests and staff were confiscated ahead of the ceremony, which was held in the woods at sunset. Zendaya and Tom are said to have made emotional speeches later in the event. Wedding guests played croquet, had a pool party and enjoyed Japanese food at the venue – a five-star hotel and estate previously owned by the late Lord Beaverbrook, who hosted the likes of Winston Churchill.

The couple were brought together by the Spider-Man franchise and were first photographed kissing in a car in 2021. Picture: Getty