Zendaya and Tom Holland hold secret £500k second wedding at Surrey estate with star-studded guestlist
The couple were careful to ensure no information about the wedding got out and confiscated the phones of guests and staff
Zendaya and Tom Holland have thrown a top-secret second wedding in England, complete with a star-studded guest list and a £500,000 price tag.
Listen to this article
The Spider-Man couple booked an entire countryside estate hotel in Surrey for their three-day nuptials, which are full of celebrity guests this week.
The ceremony was reportedly held at the 370-acre Beaverbrook estate, in the Surrey Hills, just 11 miles from Tom’s hometown of Kingston-Upon-Thames, in south-west London.
It was attended by around 250 guests, including Hollywood A-listers, to witness the couple tie the knot again – without any phones allowed.
Zendaya, 29, and Tom, 30, reportedly had guests in tears of joy at the “beautiful” secret ceremony, according to sources speaking to The Sun.
Read more: Amanda Knox doubles down on defence of Fringe show after Meredith Kercher's sister slammed comedy set
Read more: Rihanna 'in the studio', but A$AP Rocky hates the idea of a joint album
The wedding included a nod to Spider-Man, with a red-and-blue light display – the colours associated with the franchise.
Some guests were flown into the grounds of the sprawling countryside estate, and the guest list is rumoured to have included Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr, Dune frontman Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
Earlier this summer, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya were already married. These rumours, which were also confirmed by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, who in March said: “The wedding’s already happened. You missed it.”
A source told The Sun: “The ceremony was so beautiful and romantic.
“Tom and Zendaya aced their speeches as well — they were both very funny but also very emotional.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. They’re incredibly hard-working and lovely people, and this stunning wedding has capped off an amazing year for them.”
This year, the couple both starred in blockbusters The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
A rehearsal dinner was thrown on Monday, the day before the wedding, with Tom’s brother Sam, 27, as best man. Sam’s twin, actor Harry, was also in attendance, and so was the youngest, 21-year-old Paddy.
Phones of guests and staff were confiscated ahead of the ceremony, which was held in the woods at sunset.
Zendaya and Tom are said to have made emotional speeches later in the event.
Wedding guests played croquet, had a pool party and enjoyed Japanese food at the venue – a five-star hotel and estate previously owned by the late Lord Beaverbrook, who hosted the likes of Winston Churchill.
The venue has 56 rooms and suites, as well as a restaurant with hot-air balloon-themed dining tables.
A source said: “Tom and Zendaya went to great lengths to stop any information or pictures getting out, so neither guests nor staff were allowed their mobiles.”
The newlyweds had breakfast together on Wednesday, replete with champagne, before leaving in the afternoon.
The couple were then driven back to their £3 million home in Richmond, South West London, which they renovated together.