Zendaya appeared to be wearing a gold band on her left hand as she arrived at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week amid speculation she has married Tom Holland.

The star arrived at the fashion show at the Louvre on Tuesday in a white shirt with a dramatic long pointed collar and a white bubble skirt, teamed with a black belt and black stilettos.

The Euphoria star made headlines last week after her stylist Law Roach claimed her wedding to the British Spider-Man actor has already happened.

She also showcased a chic new dark bob haircut, as well as a gold band slipped on her finger underneath her glittering engagement ring.

Roach, who arrived at the fashion show with his famous client, sparked a frenzy when he spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards.

He said: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When the Access Hollywood reporter questioned "Is that true?", Roach replied with a laugh: "It's very true."

Zendaya was joined by a host of other stars at the Louis Vuitton show, including One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti, who wore purple jeans and a matching cropped jacket.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly wore a draped cream dress and K-Pop superstar Lisa opted for leather trousers with a puff sleeved crop top with a leather train.