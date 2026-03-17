Zendaya reveals even friends and family were fooled by fake AI images of her 'wedding' to Tom Holland
Zendaya addressed rumours of her secret marriage to Tom Holland while promoting her new film, The Drama
Actress Zendaya has revealed "many people" in her personal life were among those to be fooled by AI pictures that appear to show her wedding to fellow actor Tom Holland.
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Dozens of AI-generated photos have been posted online and "many people have been fooled by them," the Euphoria star told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night.
She added some were upset they hadn't received an invite.
She said: "While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous'. And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'."
Yet, the actress side-stepped the question of whether she had actually married her Spider-man co-star, but appeared to wear a gold wedding band during her appearance on the chat show.
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When asked about the rumours, she joked: "Really? I haven't seen any of them".
The pictures show a smiling Zendaya and Holland exchanging vows against a background reminiscent of Lake Como, Italy.
The caption said the images has been created with AI as an "artistic recreation", but many clearly missed the disclaimer.
Zendaya made headlines earlier this month after her stylist Law Roach claimed her wedding to the British Spider-Man actor had already happened.
Roach sparked a frenzy on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards when he told Access Hollywood that the nuptials had "already happened" and the press had "missed it".
Speculation intensified when Zendaya appeared to be wearing a gold band on her left hand as she arrived at the recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.
The couple met in 2017 during the making of Spider-Man: Homecoming; and will be reunited on screen in their fourth superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this summer.