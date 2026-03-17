Zendaya addressed rumours of her secret marriage to Tom Holland while promoting her new film, The Drama

Zendaya discussed the pictures with chat show host Jimmy Kimmel. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Actress Zendaya has revealed "many people" in her personal life were among those to be fooled by AI pictures that appear to show her wedding to fellow actor Tom Holland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dozens of AI-generated photos have been posted online and "many people have been fooled by them," the Euphoria star told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. She added some were upset they hadn't received an invite. She said: "While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous'. And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'." Yet, the actress side-stepped the question of whether she had actually married her Spider-man co-star, but appeared to wear a gold wedding band during her appearance on the chat show. Read more: Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage speculation as she appears wearing 'gold band' in Paris Read more: Coldplay kisscam exec says tech giants 'feed off the pain' of victims of viral moments

Zendaya and Holland pictured together in New York City. Picture: Getty

When asked about the rumours, she joked: "Really? I haven't seen any of them". The pictures show a smiling Zendaya and Holland exchanging vows against a background reminiscent of Lake Como, Italy. The caption said the images has been created with AI as an "artistic recreation", but many clearly missed the disclaimer.

Zendaya is seen wearing what appears to be a wedding band at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday. Picture: Getty