Millions of Brits will reportedly be eligible for cash to install solar panels, heat pumps and other environmentally friendly devices in a government attempt to create new “zero bill” homes.

Ministers believe this investment could result in homes becoming “zero bill” - with green subsidies meaning some homeowners pay almost nothing for energy.

This plan, first reported in the Times, marks a major shift for the Government and will see a massive amount of new funds pumped into reducing carbon emissions.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will set out the new scheme next month as he announces a £13billion investment to reduce carbon emissions in Britain’s homes and win back green voters who have quit Labour.

Labour sees an increase in solar power as the cheapest way to reduce household energy bills.

It comes after Rachel Reeves pledged to cut energy bills by £150 per household by cutting green levies in her Autumn Budget.

“This is all about bills,” one government source told the Times.

As part of this push for decarbonised homes, ministers are expected to lift restrictions on so-called “plug-in solar panels”, allowing more to be installed on flats, patios and balconies.

A £300 plug-in solar panel reduces households' bills by around £180 per year on average.

It is currently unclear who will be eligible for these new grants.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We are investing an additional £1.5 billion into our warm homes plan, taking it to nearly £15 billion — the biggest ever public investment to upgrade homes and tackle fuel poverty ever.

“We are doubling down on support for home upgrades and will set out our plans to help households, and support thousands more clean energy jobs soon.”