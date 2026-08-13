The direct cost to employers of a ban as a whole could be between £350 million and £2.9 billion per year

A member of the bar staff pours a pint of beer at the Westminster Arms pub on September 26, 2024. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A ban on zero hours contracts could cost businesses up to £3 billion a year, new analysis has found, as ministers defend the reforms saying they will help millions of workers.

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But proposed reforms are still expected to “support growth” by improving conditions for workers, an impact assessment published on Wednesday says. The direct cost to employers of a ban as a whole could be between £350 million and £2.9 billion per year – with an “indicative central” estimate of £1.1 billion, according to the data. The Government is consulting on whether to apply the policy to anyone working 48 hours a week, but its preference is for the threshold to be between eight and 20 hours. Ministers have defended the reforms by arguing they will help millions of workers who face uncertainty over their weekly hours and earnings, and unions have said a ban will help offer greater security in the event of shifts being cancelled at the last minute. Read more: UK braces for 38C scorcher with fifth heatwave of summer set to bring searing new high Read more: Cap student loan interest at inflation rate, Tories urge Burnham amid backlash at 'unfair' tuition regime

In its analysis, the Government said the proposals would mean workers were expected to receive payments of between £5 million and £1.2 billion because of the right to payments for shifts getting cut or moved at short notice. It said the measures are expected to “support growth through improved worker wellbeing and engagement”, which research suggests is linked to increased productivity. “There may also be wider benefits due to higher wellbeing and labour market participation. Stress, depression and anxiety accounted for 22.1 million lost working days in 2024/25, equivalent to around £6.5 billion in lost output,” the paper added. But retailers said the potential costs outlined on Wednesday risk “a hammer blow to young people’s job prospects”.

A ban on zero hours contracts could cost businesses up to £3 billion a year, according to Government analysis. Picture: Alamy

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The scale of these costs raises serious questions about whether the guaranteed hours reforms will actually deliver value for workers, with the cost to employers appearing hugely disproportionate to the benefits for employees. “These estimates also only tell part of the story, as retailers will have to fork out hundreds of millions of pounds to update their HR and payroll systems.” She said the costs “could not come at a worse time” after the rise in employer’s national insurance contributions. “Adding further costs when youth unemployment is soaring risks being a hammer blow to young people’s job prospects, at precisely the time businesses across the country need to be creating more opportunities,” she said. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) also voiced concern about the analysis and criticised the timing of its publication “so late in the consultation process”. Kate Shoesmith, director of policy at the BCC, said: “The increased cost to businesses of the proposed changes to zero hours contracts will be a further hammer blow for many firms struggling to keep their heads above water. “The Government had previously claimed that the cost of the entire Employment Rights Act for business would be £1 billion but this research clearly blows that out of the water.”

She added: “We are already facing a youth unemployment crisis – now is not the time to make it even more costly for employers to hire. Kate Nicholls, chairwoman of UKHospitality, said: “The Government should be incentivising employment in hospitality, as a sector that employs the most young people, most part-time workers and the most non-graduates. “Instead, these reforms add yet more cost, at a scale that far outweighs the cost benefits for employees. “It’s critical the Government works with sectors like hospitality to reduce the cost of employing people and incentivise employment, rather than increasing costs and risking further lost job opportunities.” Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, voiced concerns that the assessment “undercounts the compliance and process costs businesses will face”.

Job advert for bar staff on entrance of a pub. Picture: Alamy