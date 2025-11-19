A YouGov survey found that a shocking 0 per cent of the public felt the British economy was in "a very good state".

Public confidence in the UK economy has hit rock bottom ahead of Rachel Reeves's difficult Budget, a new poll has found. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Public confidence in the UK economy has hit rock bottom ahead of Rachel Reeves's difficult Budget, a new poll has found.

A YouGov survey commissioned ahead of the fiscal event on November 26 found that a shocking 0 per cent of the public felt the British economy was in "a very good state". Only four per cent of respondents believes that the UK's economy was in "a fairly good state" in a further blow for the Government. In contrast, a whopping 79 per cent said the economy was in a "fairly bad" or "very bad" state. The damning poll also asked voters to rate the Government's job of managing the economy. Read More: London house prices plummet by £7k on average as buyers brace for Reeves's ‘mansion tax’ Read More: Starmer insists he will lead Labour into next general election, as new poll reveals only a third of voters back him

A YouGov survey commissioned ahead of the fiscal event on November 26 found that a shocking 0 per cent of the public felt the British economy was in "a very good state". Picture: YouGov

In a poor indictment of Labour's economic record, only one per cent of the public saw them as doing "very well" at handling Britain's finances. 13 per cent, however, did say they thought Labour were handling economic matters "fairly well". But these figures were dwarfed by those critical of Labour. 38 per cent rated their record as having done "fairly badly" with 39 per cent saying Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer were doing "very badly" at managing the economy. The gloomy outlook comes despite the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation falling to 3.6 per cent in October, from 3.8 per cent in September.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Attends International Men's Day Reception At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

The announcement, made on Wednesday, marks the lowest CPI rate since June this year, but above the 3.5 per cent that most economists were forecasting for the month. A slower increase in gas and electricity prices was the biggest factor putting downward pressure on the overall inflation rate in October, the ONS said. Despite the low confidence, Sir Keir Starmer remained tightlipped over the measures coming in next week's Budget at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Asked at PMQs by Kemi Badenoch to ‘come clean’ over whether Labour would freeze income tax thresholds, Sir Keir refused to be drawn on the contents of next week’s Budget. He said: “The Budget is actually next week, but I can tell her it will be a Labour Budget with Labour values, that means we will focus on cutting NHS waiting lists, cutting debt and cutting the cost of living.” “This is the first Budget to unravel before it’s even delivered,” Mrs Badenoch said. “When the Chancellor made that promise to unfreeze the thresholds, it wasn’t an off-the-cuff comment. “She said it on the floor of this House in her Budget speech. That was a deliberate statement of Government policy. “So if she breaks such a clear promise, how can the public trust a word she says next week?” She added.

Terraced house with bow windows, Catherine Street, Hartlepool Headland, County Durham, England, UK. Picture: Getty