Zinedine Zidane has been named as the new head coach of France.

Deschamps, France's longest serving manager, ended his long stint in charge after the side was dumped out of the World Cup with a dismal performance against Spain despite being favourites to lift the trophy.

Zidane, whose appointment was confirmed by the France Football Federation on Tuesday, previously guided Real Madrid to three Champions League trophies.

The World Cup-winning former France midfielder succeeds Didier Deschamps, who stepped down this month after 14 years in charge.

Zidane, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, left Real Madrid for a second time as head coach in 2021.

Zidane, 54, is widely considered to be France's greatest ever player.

He said it was "a great source of pride" to lead the French national side.

"I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team.

"It's also a responsibility. I want to thank [French Football Federation] president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff.

"I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team."

Zidane's final match as a professional - the 2006 World Cup final - was mired in controversy after was sent off after headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi.