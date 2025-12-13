Zoe Ball quits BBC Radio 2 show with week of notice
After nearly two decades at Radio 2, Zoe Ball will be replaced by presenter Emma Willis on December 20
Zoe Ball has revealed she is quitting her BBC Radio 2 programme.
Listen to this article
During her lunchtime show, the broadcaster revealed she'll be stepping down next week.
After nearly two decades at Radio 2, Ball explained she'll be replaced by presenter Emma Willis on December 20.
Ball, 55, took the slot after quitting the Breakfast show in 2024, which she presented for six years.
This comes as Ball was rumoured to have undertaken a top-secret chemistry test for the coveted Strictly Come Dancing presenting spot, The Sun claims.
Read More: Strictly Come Dancing star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’
Read More: Pulp Fiction and The Mask star Peter Green dies aged 60
Ball said: “I have loved being betwixt my dear friends Romesh (Ranganathan) and Rylan (Clark), and you know, I love you all to bits, but I’m not disappearing completely.
“Obviously, it’ll be Christmas Crooners and I’m doing an eras show in the new year, more on that later.”
The host added: “I am thrilled to tell you that you will be in the safest of hands, because there is a super woman who is no stranger to you all, but this does mean that she will officially become a member of the Radio 2 family.”
Emma Willis said: “I’m a huge fan of Radio 2, so I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the family – and it’s a real honour to follow in the huge footsteps Zoe leaves behind, who’s someone I admire and adore.
“I’m very much looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 audience and I’ll happily be the filling to a Romesh and Rylan sandwich!”
Ball took a four-and-a-half month break from radio following the death of her mother, Julia.