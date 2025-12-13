Zoe Ball has revealed she is quitting her BBC Radio 2 programme.

During her lunchtime show, the broadcaster revealed she'll be stepping down next week.

After nearly two decades at Radio 2, Ball explained she'll be replaced by presenter Emma Willis on December 20.

Ball, 55, took the slot after quitting the Breakfast show in 2024, which she presented for six years.

This comes as Ball was rumoured to have undertaken a top-secret chemistry test for the coveted Strictly Come Dancing presenting spot, The Sun claims.

