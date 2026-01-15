Zoe Treadwell, 36, was found guilty of murdering Joey Johnstone, 28, after deliberately chasing and running him over

Zoe Treadwell has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years. Picture: Dorset Police

By Cristina Diciu

A woman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years after "hunting down" an e-bike rider in her Range Rover and killing him.

Zoe Treadwell, 36, was found guilty of murdering Joey Johnstone, 28, after deliberately chasing and running him over in the early hours of 9 April in Bournemouth. The trial heard Treadwell was driving at speeds of up to 75mph down residential streets in pursuit of e-bikes ridden by Johnstone and another man, Danny Singleton, who was not injured. Johnstone suffered a fatal "traumatic head injury", with multiple fractures to the skull and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said Treadwell had mistaken Johnstone for her former partner, Joshua Lovell, with whom she had an ongoing feud.

Joey Johnstone died at the scene after being struck by Treadwell's car. Picture: Dorset Police

When Treadwell found out she had targeted the wrong person, she got co-defendant Jonjay Harrison to make a second attempt on Lovell's life on May 1. Harrison, 25, driving a Mercedes C180 car, pursued Lovell and his pillion passenger Free Jenkins on their Caofen F80 electric motorcycle, before hitting them. Lovell suffered multiple injuries and Jenkins had to have his left leg amputated above the knee. Treadwell and Harrison were both convicted of the attempted murder of Lovell and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Jenkins in the May 1 incident. They found were guilty and sentenced at the same court on Thursday, January 15. Harrison also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 32 years.

Jonjay Harrison was convicted of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for 32 years. Picture: Dorset Police