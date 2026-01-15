Woman who fatally hit e-bike rider with her Range Rover after 'hunting him down' jailed
Zoe Treadwell, 36, was found guilty of murdering Joey Johnstone, 28, after deliberately chasing and running him over
A woman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years after "hunting down" an e-bike rider in her Range Rover and killing him.
Listen to this article
Zoe Treadwell, 36, was found guilty of murdering Joey Johnstone, 28, after deliberately chasing and running him over in the early hours of 9 April in Bournemouth.
The trial heard Treadwell was driving at speeds of up to 75mph down residential streets in pursuit of e-bikes ridden by Johnstone and another man, Danny Singleton, who was not injured.
Johnstone suffered a fatal "traumatic head injury", with multiple fractures to the skull and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said Treadwell had mistaken Johnstone for her former partner, Joshua Lovell, with whom she had an ongoing feud.
When Treadwell found out she had targeted the wrong person, she got co-defendant Jonjay Harrison to make a second attempt on Lovell's life on May 1.
Harrison, 25, driving a Mercedes C180 car, pursued Lovell and his pillion passenger Free Jenkins on their Caofen F80 electric motorcycle, before hitting them. Lovell suffered multiple injuries and Jenkins had to have his left leg amputated above the knee.
Treadwell and Harrison were both convicted of the attempted murder of Lovell and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Jenkins in the May 1 incident.
They found were guilty and sentenced at the same court on Thursday, January 15.
Harrison also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 32 years.
Det Insp Jenkins said: "Both collisions involved young men being pursued on electric motorbikes around residential streets in Bournemouth simply because of a dispute which had occurred between two groups of associates.
"We are pleased that Treadwell and Harrison are now behind bars and facing justice for their despicable offending.
"Our thoughts remain with Joey Johnstone's partner, children, and the rest of his family and friends."
In a statement released through police, Johnstone's partner, Sophie Quinn said: "No amount of time will ever bring our Joe back, but we can try and move forward now that justice has been served.
"We can put this to bed and finally grieve as a family after these heart-breaking painful nine months.
"Joey will be forever loved, and missed by myself, his parents Tony and Michelle, his three beautiful children, and his other family and friends."