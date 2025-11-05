Zohran Mamdani elected New York City mayor: socialist Trump foe wins in President's backyard
The 34-year-old assemblyman will become the first Muslim mayor of the US's biggest city after a meteoric rise.
Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected the first Muslim mayor of New York City, as the socialist stormed to victory in President Donald Trump's backyard.
Amid a high turnout of 2 million New Yorkers, the 34-year-old state assemblyman beat Trump-backed independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a keenly-watched race.
Ugandan-American Mamdani centred his campaign on the sky-high cost of living in the US's largest city, and batted away questions from opponents about his perceived lack of experience.
The victory has capped a meteoric rise for Mamdani who was an unknown quantity when he entered the Democratic primary process last year.
Mamdani's was the most high-profile of several Democrat victories across America - as the party won high-profile governor races in Virginia and New Jersey.
President Trump blamed the Republican slump on the long-running shutdown of the US federal government and because his name was not on the ballot.
In the wake of the blue-wave, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters".
President Trump had tried to tilt the race away from Mamdani by repeatedly threatening to withhold federal funds from the Big Apple.
The President repeatedly called Mamdani a communist on social media, and election-watchers suggested Trump's last-minute endorsement of Cuomo could see the former Governor receive votes from Republicans to deliver a victory.
While Curtis Sliwa did seem to leak votes to Cuomo following the endorsement, it did not deliver a big enough swing.
Cuomo's attempted political comeback has failed two years after he was forced to step down as New York Governor amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations.
Democratic incumbent Eric Adams, who had also run as an independent, earlier dropped out of the race and endorsed Cuomo as the anti-Mamdani candidate.
The turnout in NYC was the highest since 1969.
Elsewhere, serving Congresswoman Michelle 'Mikie' Sherrill beat Trump-backed Jack Ciattarelli to become Governor of New Jersey.
And Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor race in Virginia, defeating incumbent Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
Amid what is set to be the longest federal government shutdown, the results are likely to be interpreted of a rebuke of the first year of Donald Trump's second term.
Democrats will be hoping that the races will signal a comeback for the party nationally after it lost control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives one year ago.