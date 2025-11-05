Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected the first Muslim mayor of New York City, as the socialist stormed to victory in President Donald Trump's backyard.

Amid a high turnout of 2 million New Yorkers, the 34-year-old state assemblyman beat Trump-backed independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a keenly-watched race.

Ugandan-American Mamdani centred his campaign on the sky-high cost of living in the US's largest city, and batted away questions from opponents about his perceived lack of experience.

The victory has capped a meteoric rise for Mamdani who was an unknown quantity when he entered the Democratic primary process last year.

Mamdani's was the most high-profile of several Democrat victories across America - as the party won high-profile governor races in Virginia and New Jersey.

President Trump blamed the Republican slump on the long-running shutdown of the US federal government and because his name was not on the ballot.

In the wake of the blue-wave, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters".

