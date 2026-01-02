The democratic socialist was met by huge crowds as he gave his first address as New York mayor

Democrat Zohran Mamdani becomes the first Muslim mayor of New York City. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has vowed to govern "expansively and audaciously" as he promised a “new era” for the city at his inauguration ceremony.

The democratic socialist was sworn in as New York’s first Muslim mayor during a private midnight ceremony at the Old City Hall subway station on New Year’s Day. Speaking to crowds later that day during a more expansive ceremony, Mamdani vowed to prove the left can govern. "Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” he told crowds, which included Bronx Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Read more: Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City Read more: New York's new state of mind: Zohran Mamdani's victory shows fresh politics is on the way

Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his inauguration ceremony at City Hall, Manhattan. Picture: Getty

Calling for an era of “big government” in the city, Mamdani pledged to use his powers to improve the lives of New Yorkers. "I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist," he continued. “I will not abandon my principles for fear of being called radical,” he said as the crowd cheered and applauded. And Mamdani wasted no time in implementing the beginnings of his agenda, revoking all executive orders issued by deeply unpopular former mayor Eric Adams after September 26 2024.

US Senator Bernie Sanders attends the inauguration alongside Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Picture: Getty

These orders include one issued last month, which prohibited government employees from “boycotting and disinvesting from Israel and protecting New Yorkers’ rights to free exercise of religion without harassment at houses of worship.” Mamdani’s team said the decision was made to give the new administration a “fresh start” and “reissues executive orders that the administration feels are central to delivering continued service, excellence, and value-driven leadership”. During his earlier, private ceremony, Mamdani said: “This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime.

Zohran Mamdani shares a moment with his wife Rama Duwaji as he is sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor in the former City Hall subway station. Picture: Getty