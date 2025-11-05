Sadiq Khan congratulates Zohran Mamdani on election win as he praises New York for 'choosing hope over fear'
New York has followed London in choosing hope over fear in electing Democrat Zohran Mamdani as the city's new mayor, according to his London counterpart Sir Sadiq Khan.
Mr Mamdani, 34, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the city's first Muslim mayor and the first of South Asian heritage.
Sir Sadiq congratulated Mr Mamdani, who will become New York's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1, on what he called an "historic campaign".
He wrote on X: "New Yorkers faced a clear choice - between hope and fear - and just like we've seen in London - hope won."
US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Mr Cuomo, a former Democrat running as an independent, and threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mr Mamdani triumphed.
In his victory speech, Mr Mamdani said: "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.
"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him."
The city's Board of Elections said the vote had seen the largest turnout in more than 50 years, with more than two million people casting ballots.
Mamdani's grassroots campaign centred on affordability, and his charisma spoiled Mr Cuomo's attempted political comeback.
The former governor, who resigned four years ago following allegations of sexual harassment that he continues to deny, was dogged by his past throughout the race and was criticised for running a negative campaign.
There is also the question of how Mr Mamdani will deal with Mr Trump, who threatened to take over the city and to arrest and deport him if he won.
Mr Mamdani was born in Uganda, where he spent his early childhood, but was raised in New York City and became a US citizen in 2018.