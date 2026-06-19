The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being "thrown into a crocodile enclosure" at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire.

Zoo owner’s wife jumped into crocodile pit to save injured boy, 3 - as horrified onlookers left in tears. Picture: Johnson's of Oldhurst

By Ella Bennett

A zoo owner’s wife jumped into a crocodile enclosure to rescue a seriously injured three-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown in by a stranger.

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Officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after being called to Johnson’s of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire, at 1.24pm on Thursday to “reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure”, Cambridgeshire Police said. A villager who did not want to be named said that the zoo owner’s wife, Tracey Johnson, jumped in to save the child. A local told The Sun: “Apparently, the wife of the zoo owner, Tracey Johnson, jumped into the enclosure to save the child.” One villager said they saw staff at the zoo hugging each other and some were in tears after the incident. Local councillor Charlotte Lowe, 52, said: "I can't fathom how this happened. There is all sorts of protection at the zoo including perspex screens. "The only place where people can get over into the enclosure is the walkways which have fencing around them at chest height. "I don't see how a child could have gone in accidentally." The boy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries and is critical but stable, the force added. Read more: Boy, 3, thrown into crocodile pit at zoo as man 'not known to him' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances. “We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other. “Officers are supporting the boy’s family at hospital and our thoughts remain with them.”

In a statement on social media, Johnson’s said that “out of respect to the family” Tropical House will remain closed until further notice. They added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today.” An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and an air ambulance were sent to the scene, the ambulance service said. A uniformed police officer was at an entrance to the site on Thursday evening, with a marked police car parked in the car park. The zoo is off a leafy rural lane with residential properties along it in the village of Old Hurst, with a tea room, farm shop and steakhouse also at the site. The zoo is home to more than 100 animals, including lions, tigers, sloth bears, capybaras, and meerkats. The crocodiles are kept inside a tropical house building in a converted cattle shed, and there are also other animals in outdoor enclosures.

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire. Picture: PA

A blog post on the zoo’s website says the crocodiles were initially kept to help dispose of waste meat from the butchery, but they went on to be the start of a zoo. The Johnson family has cared for and been involved with crocodiles for the last two decades, and Andy Johnson, who is the current owner, has participated in composing a “European published dossier on the farming, welfare and husbandry of crocodilians”, according to the zoo’s website. Mike Annicelli, 52, who lives close to the zoo, said he had previously visited the attraction and had felt safe. Describing the crocodile enclosure, he said: “Everything is elevated, you’re far away from the animals.” He said there was a “raised platform” and estimated the crocodiles were about 15ft below and that there was fencing along walkways which he estimated was around 4ft high. Local councillor Charlotte Lowe said she “can’t fathom” how the boy ended up in the crocodile enclosure.

Andy Johnson, the owner of Johnson's of Old Hurst. Picture: PA