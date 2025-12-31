Zoo’s penguin parade axed due to bird flu fears
A Scottish zoo has cancelled a popular tourist attraction due to an increased risk of avian influenza.
Bosses at Edinburgh Zoo have postponed the Wee Waddle, an event where penguins parade along a walkway next to their enclosure, amid fears bird flu is on the rise in the UK.
The event generally takes place several times a week and is described as a “firm favourite” with visitors.
The UK remains in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ): a set of nationwide biosecurity rules requiring poultry keepers to follow strict hygiene and housing rules to limit the spread of bird flu, as part of efforts to manage the ongoing avian influenza outbreak.
It means that anyone owning more than 50 birds must keep them inside.
Jo Elliot, curator for the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS), said: “Due to an increased risk of avian influenza in the UK we have made the decision to postpone our Wee Waddle for the foreseeable future.
“We have strengthened our bio-security measures on-site, increasing the amount of disinfection points to keep all of our bird species safe from the virus.
“While we know the Wee Waddle is a firm favourite with our visitors, protecting all of our animals is always our top priority.”
Bird flu, particularly highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), continues to circulate in poultry and wild birds in the UK, with confirmed cases requiring stringent control measures. Under government rules, controls such as protection and surveillance zones are imposed around infected sites, and all birds on premises with confirmed cases are culled to stop transmission.
Farmers are legally required to report suspected cases to authorities, who will test and, if necessary, intervene. If birds show signs like coughing, lethargy or sudden deaths, farmers notify DEFRA, and the authorities handle testing and culling.