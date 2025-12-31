A Scottish zoo has cancelled a popular tourist attraction due to an increased risk of avian influenza.

Bosses at Edinburgh Zoo have postponed the Wee Waddle, an event where penguins parade along a walkway next to their enclosure, amid fears bird flu is on the rise in the UK.

The event generally takes place several times a week and is described as a “firm favourite” with visitors.

The UK remains in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ): a set of nationwide biosecurity rules requiring poultry keepers to follow strict hygiene and housing rules to limit the spread of bird flu, as part of efforts to manage the ongoing avian influenza outbreak.

It means that anyone owning more than 50 birds must keep them inside.

