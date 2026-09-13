The impressive German overpowered 23-year-old Shelton in a performance which saw him collect his second Grand Slam title of the year

Alexander Zverev shattered the American dream by beating Ben Shelton in the US Open final. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Alexander Zverev shattered the American dream by beating Ben Shelton in the US Open final.

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The impressive German overpowered 23-year-old Shelton in a performance which saw him collect his second Grand Slam title of the year In a twist ending, when a Shelton return flew long on match point, Zverev hit the ball back down the other end, ready for another game. It was only when Zverev glanced up at the big screen that he realised he had actually won. Zverev was playing in his sixth major final and Shelton his first, and it showed in the opening stages as the top seed moved ominously into a 2-0 lead. Shelton showed great resilience to take the match to a fourth set, but Zverev’s 6-3 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-2 victory extinguished America’s hopes of a first male winner since Andy Roddick in 2003. Read more: Ben Shelton to fight for first American men’s US Open win in 13 years Read more: Elena Rybakina defeats Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first US Open title

Only when Zverev glanced up to the big screen did he realise he had actually won. Picture: Getty

Shelton, the first black American man to reach the final since Arthur Ashe in 1972, walked out to a rapturous welcome from the partisan 23,000 spectators inside the stadium named after the pioneering Ashe. A star-studded crowd included actors Brad Pitt, Rami Malek and James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, to whom a mischievous TV director panned with the match clock reading 0.07. But Shelton looked both shaken and stirred when he double-faulted to hand Zverev a break in the first game, and again on set point as the title favourite eased ahead. The eighth seed could not force so much as a break point in the first two sets, with Zverev hitting the living daylights out of his own serves. Shelton had not won a match against Zverev in five previous attempts, but he had not beaten Stefanos Tsitisipas or – most notably – Carlos Alcaraz either until this tournament, so he arrived at Flushing Meadows on Sunday with high hopes.

Alexander Zverev of Germany and Ben Shelton of the United States pose with the trophies after their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Getty